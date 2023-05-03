Stand-Down Week
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration discusses fall prevention with construction companies during National Safety Stand-Down Week, May 1-5.
According to a release, 11 Michigan workers died on the job because of a fall in 2022, and falls of construction and tree trimming workers were the second leading cause of death of Michigan’s 43 workplace fatalities last year.
MIOSHA encourages employers to provide the proper equipment for the job, such as ladders, scaffolds and safety items. Free MIOSHA consulting can cover identifying fall hazards and providing training and equipment. Learn more at Michigan.gov/cetrca.
First Fridays event
CHARLEVOIX — First Fridays goes from 4-8 p.m. May 5 in downtown Charlevoix.
Activities include cornhole, kids’ games, free Mushroom House tours until 6 p.m., a DJ performance in East Park at 5 p.m. and a Cocktail Trail. People can enter to win a prize at a station at On the Edge restaurant and potentially the grand prize: a $99 Downtown Dollars gift card. To enter, purchase at least $20 downtown May 5 and keep the receipt.
Find a list of participants and more event details at downtowncharlevoix.com/first-fridays.
Card show slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Card Show is scheduled May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Living God, 1514 Birmley Road.
The event focuses on sports cards, but also will feature Magic and Pokémon cards, among others.
Wellness Day
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Community members are invited to Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at local store pharmacies.
Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure screenings along with low-cost vaccinations like tetanus, HPV and more. COVID-19 immunizations are free. Pharmacists can also provide wellness resources.
Visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub to locate a free event.
Listening tour
LANSING — The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office offers a MI Connected Future Listening Tour around the state. The meetings are to “get input on the barriers people are facing related to internet access,” according to a release.
Sessions are May 10 in Cadillac (4-6 p.m. at Mackinaw Trail Middle School) and May 11 in Traverse City (4-6 p.m. at Northwest Michigan Works Conference Center).
APEX webinars
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan APEX Accelerator has two training webinars later this month. APEX was formerly the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC).
Topics include “Let’s Go FAR: Basics of the Federal Acquisition Regulation” on May 11 and “Subcontracting Considerations for Government Contractors” on May 16.
Register through www.networksnorthwest.org/news-events/events/?select=event-category-id-7.
Medicare seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — Record-Eagle columnist Fred Goldenberg hosts free Medicare seminars at 4 and 6 p.m. May 11 in the Thirlby Room at Traverse Area District Library.
The topic is “Medicare 101: How to deal with starting Medicare and survive.” Seats are limited. Reservations: fred@srbenefitsolutions.com; 231-922-1010.
Realty open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Exit Realty Paramount opens from 4-8 p.m. May 17 at 2323 J. Maddy Parkway.
Food and cornhole are available. A ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Interlochen Chamber of Commerce sponsors this event.
Business After Hours
BRUTUS — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 17 at Hidden River Golf and Casting Club.
Enjoy appetizers and a cash bar at Trovato, a new restaurant. Chamber members pay $10 and others pay $15 at the door or through petoskeychamber.com.
Grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — The application period for the second round of Going Pro Talent Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2023 runs through May 24.
Employers may apply for grants that help fund training, developing and keeping current and new employees. Learn more at Michigan.gov/TalentFund.
Happy Hour for sale
NORTHPORT — Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern at 7100 N. Manitou Trail has been listed for sale, according to a Facebook post. List price for the 3,198-square-foot business is $1.5 million.
“We are ready to pass the torch and support the next great thing,” the Facebook post said. “This isn’t a decision we came to lightly but the right decision for us.
“This building is literally a part of my DNA and something that our family and friends have loved and cherished and worked hard at. Whatever comes next for us and this great space just know how grateful we all are for the memories, the stories, the support and the community.”
Free laundry services
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency continues its Laundry Project.
Families can do their laundry for free at Eastfield Laundry on the second and fourth Thursday in June, July and August. The project is available on the first and third Thursday of the month at TC Laundry in Garfield Plaza. Summer hours for the project are from 6-9 a.m.
Call 231-947-3780 with questions, to donate or to volunteer with the Laundry Project.
Alliance releases report
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance released its report for the first quarter of 2023 to its member organizations.
“The Alliance hit the ground running in 2023,” said Alliance Chairperson and Charlevoix Chamber President Sarah Van Horn in a release. “Our annual Northern Michigan Policy Conference drew a record crowd of nearly 400 people and several notable speakers. We are happy to see that our state and federal officials recognize our growing presence in Lansing and Washington, D.C.”
Additionally, the alliance helped provide $15 million in investments for workforce training in Petoskey and Traverse City in February. In March, two members were appointed to statewide housing authorities by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Currently, the alliance supports funds for the Office of Rural Development’s Rural Readiness Grant Program.
CMH rebrands
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health recently began rebranding, including introducing a new logo and an updated website.
The organization serves Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego county residents with a mental health, emotional or intellectual issue.
Visit norcocmh.org or call 877-470-7130 for behavioral health services information. Crisis intervention is available 24/7 by calling 877-470-4668.
Corrections officer program
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, Northwest Michigan Works! and Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium started a new apprenticeship program for corrections officers.
Apprentices receive at least a year of on-the-job training as well as 160 hours of educational instruction. Coursework is provided through several partners including Kirtland Community College, Alpena Community College and North Central Community College.
The program is registered under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Standards of Apprenticeship.
Project approved
MANISTEE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announce Michigan Strategic Fund approval for projects that aim to make Michigan a business-friendly state.
Hotel Ventures Manistee, LLC plans to redevelop an empty single-story motel property at 101 S. Lakeshore Drive in downtown Manistee. The finished facility will include a five-story hotel with more than 100 guest rooms, a restaurant, common space and connection to the public park along Lake Michigan — according to a release. New curb and sidewalk, bike lanes and new public parking spaces along with a new marine launch for public access are also included.
Food pantries donation
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently donated $1 million to Midwest food pantries participating in the store’s 2022 Simply Give program.
The donation was divided among Meijer’s 468 food pantry partners and amounts to about four million meals, according to a release.
Customers can also participate by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card in store or with their online order. These cards are converted into food-only gift cards and distributed to area food pantries. The current campaign goes through July 1.
Marinas certified
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Barrett Boat Works in Spring Lake, North Shore Marina in Spring Lake and The Moorings Association in New Buffalo were certified as Michigan Clean Marinas through the Michigan Clean Marina Program. These are certified through 2026.
Additionally, these marinas were recertified as Michigan Clean Marinas: Macatawa Bay Yacht Club, Pier 33 in St. Joseph and Safe Harbor Tower Marina in Douglas. These are recertified through 2028.
Late filing option
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury can assist Michigan taxpayers who missed the April 18 deadline to file their state individual income taxes.
The treasury recommends that overdue tax filers still file to avoid interest and late payment penalties, pay as much tax as they can and claim their outstanding refund. If taxpayers cannot pay the full tax bill, they can request a penalty waiver, make monthly payments through an installment agreement or file an Offer in Compromise to pay less than the full amount.
Connect with the treasury via https://etreas.michigan.gov/iit/home.
Unemployment down
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced that the not seasonally adjusted jobless rates declined in 12 Michigan regions and remained stable in five labor markets in March.
“Michigan regional labor markets recorded positive trends in March,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in a release. “Modest payroll job gains were observed in most metro areas over the month.”
According to the release, regional jobless rates ranged from 2.8-9.4% in March, while unemployment rate declines were 0.1-1%.
Homes sale decline
WASHINGTON D.C. — Pending home sales in the United States decreased 5.2% in March, the first time since November 2022, according to the release from the National Association of Realtors.
Contract signings fell in three U.S. regions (Midwest, West and Northeast), but went up slightly in the South.
“The lack of housing inventory is a major constraint to rising sales,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun in the release. “Multiple offers are still occurring on about a third of all listings, and 28% of homes are selling above list price. Limited housing supply is simply not meeting demand nationally.”
Service award nominations
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission encourages Michiganders to nominate friends, family and peers for the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards.
Nominate an older adult, youth or mentor volunteer for their work during the last year. Organizations are recognized for civic engagement and businesses for maximizing employee volunteerism and corporate social responsibility programs. Awards are also given for lifetime achievement in service and giving.
Apply by June 16 at michigan.gov/governorsserviceawards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.