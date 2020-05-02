Bank announces quarterly dividend
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share.
This dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 5.
More information is available at www.IndependentBank.com.
Great Wolf Lodge to donate rooms
CHICAGO — Great Wolf Lodge will donate a free room to a registered nurse as part of its “Nights for Nurses” program in honor of Nurses Month in May.
For every room booked from May 4-12 that uses the code THANKYOU, Great Wolf Lodge will donate an overnight stay to a registered nurse.
Great Wolf Lodge plans to donate 10,000 free overnight stays as part of the campaign to honor frontline healthcare nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By using the THANKYOU promotional code, those making the booking will also be eligible for up to a 50 percent discount for stays July 6 through Oct. 29.
For more information, visit www.greatwolf.com.
Fiat Chrysler joins network
LANSING — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joined the Food Bank Council of Michigan to address youth food insecurity from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Food Bank Council of Michigan has served 1 million children and teens since the closure of schools in March.
The donation is part of a virtual statewide food drive, www.MichiganFoodDrive.com.
For more information on the Food Bank Council of Michigan, visit https://www.fbcmich.org/covid-19/.
Deadline for USDA program is June 1
EAST LANSING — Application deadline for farmers and non-industrial forest owners looking to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Stewardship Program is June 1.
According to a release, the program is for those who “incorporate conservation practices into their operations and want to expand them.” Farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while the land is still in agricultural production.
For more information about the Conservation Stewardship Program, contact your local USDA service center.
More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Mackinac Financial releases 1Q report
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the holding company for mBank, released its first quarter report.
Mackinac Financial announced 2020 first quarter net income of $3.05 million or 28 cents a share. Mackinac posted a net income of $3.17 million in the first quarter of 2019 or 30 cents a share.
Total assets on March 31 were $1.36 billion, compared to $1.32 billion on March 31, 2019. Shareholders’ equity totaled $160.06 million, compared to $154.75 million at March 31, 2019.
DTE to provide bill relief
DETROIT — DTE Energy announced it will provide $30-$40 million in bill relief to its electric customers during peak summer usage months.
According to a release from the company, the bill relief is another initiative to assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic
DTE Energy said the bill relief will be offered to electric utility customers in June and July.
More information on the Personalized Service Protection program and other DTE measures is available at www.dteenergy.com/covid19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.