Crystal opens Betsie Valley golf course
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain opened its Betsie Valley golf course at noon Wednesday. Golfers must follow all state guidelines: social distancing, no motorized carts, face masks as directed by the CDC, arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before scheduled tee time. All tee times must be booked and paid for in advance by calling (231) 378-2914.
Crystal has eliminated touch points on the course, so there are no ball washers, trash cans or water coolers. Players must leave flagsticks in cups at all times. Clubh- ouses, driving ranges and practice putting greens are closed.
“Our goal here is to allow some outdoor recreation, while opening slowly, safely and wisely,” Crystal Mountain COO John Melcher said in a release. “I know there are a lot of rules, but safety for our staff and our guests remains our priority.”
Anyone not adhering to the guidelines will be asked to leave the property immediately, the release stated. Crystal’s Mountain Ridge course is not yet open.
Local financial planner writes book
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City financial planner Brian Ursu has written a book aimed at helping readers become financially aware.
“Now What? A Practical Guide to Figuring Out Your Financial Future,” now is available from publisher Greenleaf Book Group, in Austin, Texas.
Ursu said in an email that the book “is written as a step by step guide in a very conversational tone and not at all academic (or boring).”
He said he took his 30 years’ experience helping people plan their financial futures and distilled the knowledge into its essential elements. More information is available at www.brianursu.com.
MIWISH grants for small employers
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational and Safety Health Administration’s Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health (MIWISH) program has grant money available for safety- and health-related equipment and training.
MIWISH awards qualifying employers a dollar-for-dollar match up to $5,000.
For more information or to apply, log on to https://michigan.gov/mioshagrants. More information is also available at (517) 284-7811 or by email at BirsenS@michigan.gov.
Compassus Hospice earns recognition
ATLANTA, Michigan — The Compassus hospice program was named a Circle of Excellence Program of the Year.
The hospice, which serves 18 counties in northern Michigan, earned the honor at the Compassus Pillars of Excellence awards earlier this month. Compassus, which has more than 150 locations in 29 states, is judged in six Pillars of Success categories: Regulatory compliance, colleagues and culture, quality care, service excellence, expanding access to service and fiscal responsibility.
The local hospice program serves Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Iosco, Kalkaska, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties. More information is available at compassus.com/michigan.
DTE releases first quarter report
DETROIT — DTE Energy released its first quarter report as the company concentrates its efforts on its COVID-19 pandemic response.
DTE reported first quarter 2020 earnings of $340 million, or $1.76 per diluted share. In the first quarter of 2019, DTE Energy reported earnings of $401 million, or $2.19 per diluted share.
Operating earnings for the first quarter 2020 were $320 million, or $1.66 per diluted share. In 2019, DTE had $374 million in operating earnings or $2.05 per diluted share. According to a release, operating earnings “exclude non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations.”
Bank announces quarterly dividend
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share.
This dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 5. More information is available at www.IndependentBank.com.
Fiat Chrysler joins network
LANSING — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joined the Food Bank Council of Michigan to address youth food insecurity from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Food Bank Council of Michigan has served 1 million children and teens since the closure of schools in March.
The donation is part of a virtual statewide food drive, www.MichiganFoodDrive.com.
For more information on the Food Bank Council of Michigan, visit https://www.fbcmich.org/covid-19/.
Deadline for USDA program is June 1
EAST LANSING — Application deadline for farmers and non-industrial forest owners looking to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Stewardship Program is June 1.
According to a release, the program is for those who “incorporate conservation practices into their operations and want to expand them.” Farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while the land is still in agricultural production.
For more information about the Conservation Stewardship Program, contact your local USDA service center. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
