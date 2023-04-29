Water group wins
MANCELONA — The Mancelona Area Water and Sewer Authority’s entry for the “Best Tasting Water” won at the Spring Regional Meeting, sponsored by the Michigan Section of the American Water Works Association and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
In September, the MAWSA enters into the water taste-off competition for the state with four other regional winners.
The local group also won the regional award in 2006, 2007, 2010-2017, 2019 and 2022.
In 2010, MAWSA obtained the “Best tasting Water” in Michigan designation.
‘Cool is Hot’ launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Taste Michigan, the Michigan Wine Collaborative’s marketing brand, recently released its “Cool is Hot” advertising campaign to “raise awareness, interest and consumption of Michigan wines,” according to a release.
The theme emphasizes Michigan’s cool climate wines like Riesling, chardonnay and pinot noir, according to the release. The advertisement will appear on billboards, digital advertisements, social media and in print as well as in a radio commercial through May.
The Michigan Wine Collaborative received a $125,000 grant for this project from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Summer sales prediction
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association recently reported its summer sales outlook.
The Michigan March Retail Index survey shows 57.4% in sales in March, a decrease from 59.7% in February — according to a release. Nearly half of Michigan retailers (47%) reported increased sales, 33% saw a decrease and 20% had no change from February.
The seasonally adjusted performance Index is conducted by Michigan Retailers Association with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.
