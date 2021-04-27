New round of EIDL launched
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration launched a new round of financial assistance for small businesses and nonprofits severly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national SBA will provide $5 billion in Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance called Supplemental Targeted Advances. The program is the latest SBA relief launched as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The SBA modified the Targeted EIDL Advance application "to determine if businesses also qualify for the additional $5,000 Supplemental Targeted Advance," according to the release.
More information on the Targeted EIDL Advance and Supplemental Targeted Advance program is available at www.SBA.gov/eidl or by emailing TargtedAdvance@sba.gov.
Busy quarter for Dickey's
DALLAS — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit signed 67 franchise agreements in the first quarter of 2021, according to a release from the company.
The new franchise agreements are for new restaurants in 10 states, including Michigan. In addition to those development deals, Dickey's opened 60 new locations in 13 states in the first quarter of 2021.
For more information on Dickey's, follow the franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Foundation marks second year
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s Desk Drawer Fund foundation marked its second anniversary of operation on April 1.
The foundation donated $668,616 to support nearly 90 organizations in its first two years, according to a release.
To follow the foundation's community initiatives, follow the Desk Drawer Fund on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. More information is also available at www.msufcu.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.