Manufacturers honored at banquet
ELMIRA — The Northwest Michigan Industrial Association held its annual Safety Awards Banquet last month at the EJ Foundry in Elmira.
Nine of the nearly 40 manufacturers competed for awards in three categories.
The Gerald “Smitty” Smith Award for the organization with the largest improvement in the number of workplace injuries went to Century of Traverse City. Burnette Foods of Elk Rapids was second and Central Industrial Manufacturing of Harbor Springs third.
Recipients of the Outstanding Achievement Award for employers with zero lost time, zero injuries and zero restricted days by employees were Boride Engineered Abrasives of Traverse City, Central Industrial Manufacturing of Harbor Springs, Classic Instruments of Boyne City, DCL of Charlevoix, Jervis B. Webb of Boyne City and RM Young of Traverse City.
The Gerald “Smitty” Smith Tribute Award for the member company with “a solid long-standing comprehensive safety program and is in recognition of their continued commitment and leadership promoting the ideals and success of the Northwest Michigan Industrial Association” was American Spoon Foods of Petoskey.
More information on the Northwest Michigan Industrial Association is available at www.nwmia.org.
TBA CU donates pizza, sanitizer
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union donated 18 pizzas and 5 gallons of hand sanitizer to Munson Healthcare Hospital.
The extra large pizzas, from That’sa Pizza, and hand sanitizer, from Traverse City Whiskey Co., were distributed through eight “high stress” departments on April 13.
“It was an absolute honor to help deliver pizza to our essential workers at Munson Hospital,” said TBA Credit Union COO Christie Dompierre. “It may have been windy and slightly snowing on the day of delivery, but there were a lot of smiles behind all of those masks.”
TBA Credit Union provides financial services to more than 18,000 members across the state. It operates two branches and a call center in Traverse City and has $220 million in assets.
DTE releases first quarter report
DETROIT — DTE Energy released its first quarter report as the company concentrates its efforts on its COVID-19 pandemic response.
DTE reported first quarter 2020 earnings of $340 million, or $1.76 per diluted share. In the first quarter of 2019, DTE Energy reported earnings of $401 million, or $2.19 per diluted share.
Operating earnings for the first quarter 2020 were $320 million, or $1.66 per diluted share. In 2019, DTE had $374 million in operating earnings or $2.05 per diluted share. According to a release, operating earnings “exclude non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations.”
Bank announces quarterly dividend
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share.
This dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 5. More information is available at www.IndependentBank.com.
Fiat Chrysler joins network
LANSING — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joined the Food Bank Council of Michigan to address youth food insecurity from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Food Bank Council of Michigan has served 1 million children and teens since the closure of schools in March.
The donation is part of a virtual statewide food drive, www.MichiganFoodDrive.com.
For more information on the Food Bank Council of Michigan, visit https://www.fbcmich.org/covid-19/.
Deadline for USDA program is June 1
EAST LANSING — Application deadline for farmers and non-industrial forest owners looking to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Stewardship Program is June 1.
According to a release, the program is for those who “incorporate conservation practices into their operations and want to expand them.” Farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while the land is still in agricultural production.
For more information about the Conservation Stewardship Program, contact your local USDA service center. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
