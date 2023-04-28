SBA recognizes lenders
DETROIT — The U.S. Small Business Administration Michigan District Office recognized several Michigan small business lenders during the annual SBA Michigan Lender Awards Ceremony.
Businesses recognized during fiscal year 2022 include Credit Union One as Credit Union Lender of the Year, Chase Bank as a Top 10 Lender, Fifth Third Bank as a Top 10 Lender and PNC Bank as a Top 10 Lender. These lenders have locations in Traverse City.
Corporate competition
SCOTTVILLE — The Foundation of West Shore Community College hosts its first Corporate Challenge from June 10 through Aug. 6.
Businesses can form teams of five to 10 people and participate in the nine events.
All funds collected go to scholarships for current and future WSCC students. See event details and register at westshore.edu/corporate-challenge. Questions: 231-843-5825; cemitchell@westshore.edu.
Dividend announced
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation recently announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per share.
The dividend is distributed on May 15 to shareholders who are of record on May 5, according to a release.
In a separate announcement, Independent Bank Corporation reported first quarter 2023 net income of $13 million (61 cents per diluted share) versus net income of $18 million (84 cents per diluted share) in the prior-year period.
Other first quarter 2023 highlights included a deposit growth of $93.1 million (excluding brokered time deposits) or 9.1% annualized, an increase in net interest income of 16.5% over the first quarter of 2022 and a net growth in loans of $44.5 million or 5.2% annualized.
Companies partner
KALAMAZOO — Imperial Beverage Company, a statewide beverage distributor, partners with 6666 Grit & Glory to distribute craft beer, Ranch Water and ready-to-drink cocktails in northern and western Michigan.
The new line should appear in the Michigan market this week, according to a release. The beverage line — which include a pilsner, session India Pale Ale and amber lager — launched in September 2022.
Unemployment down
LANSING — Data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget shows that Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment decreased to 4.1% in March.
According to a release, statewide employment went up by 17,000, but unemployment fell by 7,000 over the month.
“Michigan’s labor market has been positive for the first three months of 2023,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in the release. “The three-month average jobless rate receded by two-tenths of a percentage point since the fourth quarter of 2022.”
Michigan’s March rate was 0.6% larger than the national rate, which fell to 3.5% from February to March — according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.