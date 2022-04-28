Home Makeover Sweepstakes
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union launched its 10th annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes, with the grand prize at $50,000.
The winner can put that money toward home improvements like updating the kitchen, repairing the roof or adding to the building.
“Thinking back to each winner, it’s amazing what the prize meant for them and the dreams they’ve always had for their homes,” said LMCU President and CEO Sandy Jelinski in a release.
Michigan residents may enter daily at any branch location, most ATMs or LMCU.org until July 8.
LMCU serves more than 520,000 members at 66 branches in Florida and Michigan, including two locations in Traverse City.
Meijer donates to Midwest beach cleanup
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently contributed $1 million to the Council of the Great Lakes Region’s CGLR Foundation.
The donation will fund the purchase of three litter cleanup technologies at more than a dozen locations in the Midwest: electric beach cleaning robots, remote-controlled water drones and gutter bin stormwater filtration systems. These are part of the expansion of the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup’s plastic recovery effort, an initiative that was started in 2020 by the Council of the Great Lakes Regional and Pollution Probe.
CGLR President and CEO Mark Fisher said in a release that they are eager to work with Meijer this year during the 50th anniversary of the United States-Canada Great lakes Water Quality Agreement. He added that the GLPC program aims to “reduce pollution and keep this globally significant natural resource beautiful and clean for generations.”
Meijer and CGLR will lead clean-up projects at the local and state level. Waste materials will be collected, weighed and itemized to educate the public and policymakers about pollution and possible solutions.
Bank donates to Ukrainian nonprofits
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank recently provided $112,240 for the people of Ukraine. The bank selected two nonprofits to receive equal funding: Razom (“Together”) for Ukraine and Doctors Without Borders USA.
The goal was to collect $50,000 for these nonprofits in two weeks. More than 400 staff members contributed $56,120 and Independent Bank 100-percent matched that amount.
Independent Bank is a Michigan-based company with more than 60 locations: three branches in Traverse City and one in Suttons Bay.
Credit union celebrates three years of fund
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union recently marked the third anniversary of its Desk Drawer Fund, which started in April 2019.
The foundation started with the goal to encourage employees, members and other businesses to invest in the community. The credit union has Traverse City locations: a branch at 312 S. Union St. and a mortgage office at 3752 N. U.S. 31 S.
The Desk Drawer Fund has donated more than $800,000 to hundreds of organizations in communities the credit union serves. Learn more about the foundation at deskdrawerfund.org.
