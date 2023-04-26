Winery earns medals
SAN BERNADINO, California — Two K Farms in Suttons Bay won a double gold and gold medal at the 2023 Pacific Rim Wine Competition.
Two K Farms won double gold for its 2021 Bubbly Riesling and gold for its Imperial hard cider at the competition. Two K Farms added three silver medals at the competition.
Verterra Winery in Leelanau County won a gold medal for its 2022 Pinot Blanc as well as two silver medals. Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula won four silver and three bronze medals.
Dating back to 1985, the competition features “master sommeliers, award-winning winemakers, impressive distributors, educators and restaurateurs” in a blind taste-test to evaluate wines at the two-day event, according to a release.
A total of 89 gold, 177 silver and 48 bronze medals were awarded.
Workplace Rights Week
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named April 24-28 as the third annual Workplace Rights Week in Michigan.
The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity hosts events during this week, including the webinar “Know Your Civil Rights” at 2 p.m. April 27 and the rescheduled webinar “Economics of Unionization in Our Communities” at 4 p.m. April 28. April 28 is also Workers’ Memorial Day, which is observed to remember those who lost their lives on the job.
Learn more at Michigan.gov/WorkplaceRights.
Coffee shop opening
TRAVERSE CITY — New coffee shop Cut & Run opens April 29 and 30 at 155 Garland St., Suite 101.
During opening weekend, customers can buy one coffee and receive another at 50% off. Customers can also enter into raffle drawings for Cut & Run gift cards, co-working space rentals and more.
The coffee shop also offers community spaces, semi-private booths and private conference rooms for meetings or remote work.
Visit cutandrun.co to join the email list for updates.
NMCAA workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in May.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: May 2, 9 and 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The in-person session goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 24-25 via Zoom. The in-person event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free foreclosure education and budget coaching.
To register for NMCAA workshops, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Land bank seeks proposals
LANSING — The Michigan State Land Bank Authority accepts requests for proposals until May 31 for the second round of its Blight Elimination Grant Program.
Local land banks and county, city, village and township officials without a local land bank may apply for funding.
Learn more at michigan.gov/leo/bureaus-agencies/landbank. Questions: landbank@michigan.gov.
Nonprofits awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Electric Cooperative presented $15,000 to five area nonprofits through its Cherryland Cares program.
The recipients are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, the Leelanau County Cancer Foundation, Benzie Senior Resources and Grow Benzie.
Serra Subaru donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru of Traverse City donated $35,925 to the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency. Funds will go toward Meals on Wheels and early childhood programs.
The donation is part of 15th annual Subaru Share the Love event. Subaru of America, Inc. donated up to $300 for every new Subaru designated vehicle sold between Nov. 17, 2022 and Jan. 3, 2023.
School district rated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Public Schools recently received an AA rating from Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings for the 2023 general obligation (GO) school-building-and-site bonds.
According to a release, the rating also “affirmed its ‘AA-’ rating on the district’s existing GO debt.” The rating identified TCAPS’ financial management policies under the Financial Management Assessment.
Water group wins
MANCELONA — The Mancelona Area Water and Sewer Authority’s entry for the “Best Tasting Water” won at the Spring Regional Meeting, sponsored by the Michigan Section of the American Water Works Association and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
In September, the MAWSA enters into the water taste-off competition for the state with four other regional winners. The local group also won the regional award in 2006, 2007, 2010-2017, 2019 and 2022. In 2010, MAWSA obtained the “Best tasting Water” in Michigan designation.
‘Cool is Hot’ launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Taste Michigan, the Michigan Wine Collaborative’s marketing brand, recently released its “Cool is Hot” advertising campaign to “raise awareness, interest and consumption of Michigan wines,” according to a release.
The theme emphasizes Michigan’s cool climate wines like Riesling, chardonnay and pinot noir, according to the release. The advertisement will appear on billboards, digital advertisements, social media and in print as well as in a radio commercial through May.
The Michigan Wine Collaborative received a $125,000 grant for this project from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
SBA recognizes lenders
DETROIT — The U.S. Small Business Administration Michigan District Office recognized several Michigan small business lenders during the annual SBA Michigan Lender Awards Ceremony.
Businesses recognized during fiscal year 2022 include Credit Union One as Credit Union Lender of the Year, Chase Bank as a Top 10 Lender, Fifth Third Bank as a Top 10 Lender and PNC Bank as a Top 10 Lender. These lenders have locations in Traverse City.
Corporate competition
SCOTTVILLE — The Foundation of West Shore Community College hosts its first Corporate Challenge from June 10 through Aug. 6.
Businesses can form teams of five to 10 people and participate in the nine events.
All funds collected go to scholarships for current and future WSCC students. See event details and register at westshore.edu/corporate-challenge. Questions: 231-843-5825; cemitchell@westshore.edu.
Bank dividend announced
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation recently announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per share.
The dividend is distributed on May 15 to shareholders who are of record on May 5, according to a release.
Beverage companies partner
KALAMAZOO — Imperial Beverage Company, a statewide beverage distributor, partners with 6666 Grit & Glory to distribute craft beer, Ranch Water and ready-to-drink cocktails in northern and western Michigan.
The new line should appear in the Michigan market this week, according to a release. The beverage line — which include a pilsner, session India Pale Ale and amber lager — launched in September 2022.
Service award nominations
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission encourages Michiganders to nominate friends, family and peers for the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards.
Nominate an older adult, youth or mentor volunteer for their work during the last year. Organizations are recognized for civic engagement and businesses for maximizing employee volunteerism and corporate social responsibility programs. Awards are also given for lifetime achievement in service and giving.
Apply by June 16 at michigan.gov/governorsserviceawards.
Summer sales prediction
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association recently reported its summer sales outlook.
The Michigan March Retail Index survey shows 57.4% in sales in March, a decrease from 59.7% in February — according to a release. Nearly half of Michigan retailers (47%) reported increased sales, 33% saw a decrease and 20% had no change from February.
The seasonally adjusted performance Index is conducted by Michigan Retailers Association with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.
March unemployment down
LANSING — Data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget shows that Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment decreased to 4.1% in March.
According to a release, statewide employment went up by 17,000, but unemployment fell by 7,000 over the month.
“Michigan’s labor market has been positive for the first three months of 2023,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in the release. “The three-month average jobless rate receded by two-tenths of a percentage point since the fourth quarter of 2022.”
Michigan’s March rate was 0.6% larger than the national rate, which fell to 3.5% from February to March — according to the release.
