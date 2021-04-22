MIOSHA extends emergency rules
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration extended its emergency rules until Oct. 14 to “protect Michigan workers, businesses, customers and communities from the spread of COVID-19,” according to a release.
The rules were first enacted Oct. 14, 2020.
Under the emergency rules, businesses resuming in-person work must “have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to their employees that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment, steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, and how to report unsafe working conditions,” the release said.
More information is available at www.Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
