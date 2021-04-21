Town Hall slated for April 21
TRAVERSE CITY — A free Business and Healthcare Town Hall is set for April 21 from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
Traverse Connect will facilitate the COVID-19 discussion in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Munson Healthcare, according to a release.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine A. Nefcy and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. James D. Grant will present “a status update and (share) key information and developments while highlighting what the next several months may look like,” according to the release. Register for the Town Hall at https://tinyurl.com/TCConnectTownHall.
100+ Women Who Care meeting
FRANKFORT — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care will hold its regular meeting April 28 at the United Methodist Church, located at 537 Crystal Ave. in Frankfort.
The meeting will run 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. to allow everyone to be seated following COVID-19 guidelines. Attendees must wear a mask, bring their own pen or pencil and sit six feet apart in every other row.
Any woman is welcome to attend the meeting. But only members can make a presentation of a charity and/or vote. New members can register at the meeting.
The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care presented $11,500 to Benzie Area Christian Neighbors at its January meeting. The organization has grown to 120 members and donated more than $94,000 to Benzie County charities since its October 2018 inception.
For more information, email benzie100wwc@gmail.com or call Susan Goff (231-882-9373) or Mary Kay Stemple (231-352-8123).
Economic Club essay contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The Economic Club of Traverse City is accepting entries for its annual essay contest. The deadline to enter is May 1.
The aim of the Economic Club of Traverse City is to “educate and engage its members in discussions of economic issues,” according to a release. The annual essay contest is a way to include area students.
This year’s essay question is: Should the government, at any level, spend taxpayer dollars for early childhood (birth to kindergarten) programs? The essay should discuss the costs and benefits to society of programs as Head Start, early child development, home visitation, nutrition counseling, etc. The contest is open to high school juniors and seniors in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Scholarship awards are $1,500 for first place and $1,000 for second. Essay minimum and maximums are 750 and 1,000 words, respectively.
Complete rules and more information is available at https://tceconclub.com/traverse-city-econ-club-essay-contest.
Abry Partners acquires High St.
BOSTON — Abry Partners acquired High Street Insurance Partners, a full-service insurance brokerage founded and headquartered in Traverse City.
Abry, a Boston-based private equity firm, acquired High Street from Huron Capital. High Street “management and agency partners will maintain large stakes in the company and Huron will maintain a minority interest in HSIP,” according to a release.
Scott Wick, Founder and CEO of HSIP, said, “We have rapidly grown the company and successfully integrated 24 community-focused agencies since forming HSIP two and a half years ago. We have built a strong relationship with ... Abry over the past 13 months and believe they are the ideal partner for us,” High Street Insurance Partners Founder and CEO Scott Wick said in a release. “Abry will bring additional resources and valuable industry expertise as we continue to pursue add-on acquisitions as part of our strategy to accelerate growth.”
High Street Insurance Partners employs more than 500 in offices based in Michigan, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania. More information on the company is available at www.highstreetpartners.com.
High Street wins state honor
TRAVERSE CITY — High Street Insurance Partners in Traverse City was named the 2020 Agency of the Year by Michigan Millers Insurance. The award was based on seven key areas including written premium, support of commercial/specialty divisions, new business, growth, loss ratio, contribution to profit and recommendations from the Michigan Millers’ Team.
Bellaire Chamber golf outing slated
BELLAIRE — The 2021 Bellaire Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing and Auction is scheduled for June 21.
The four-person shotgun start golf outing on Shanty Creek Resort’s Summit Course begins at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, prizes, appetizers and cocktail hour after the golf. Hole sponsors are also available. Call (231) 533-6023 or email info@bellairechamber.org,
Club Cadillac wins award
CADILLAC — North Central’s Club Cadillac won a 2021 Best of Cadillac Award for “Outpatient Services.”
The Cadillac Award Program is designed to “honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of businesses and organizations in and around Cadillac,” according to a release.
Shepler’s begins 76th season
MACKINAW CITY — Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry will begin its 76th season this week.
Shepler’s season will begin April 21 at 7:30 a.m. from St. Ignace and April 26 at 7:30 a.m. for Mackinaw City.
The company will officially launch the 84-foot-long The William Richard as one of its first departures. Named for the Shepler family patriarch, The William Richard holds 210 passengers.
The 2021 schedule is available at www.sheplersferry.com and will be updated on social media channels and the website. Tickets can also be purchased at sheplersferry.com.
Nessel announces settlement with Ferrellgas
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office has a settlement agreement with Ferrellgas, LP.
The agreement resolves claims the Missouri-based propane supplier violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, according to a release.
Complaints were filed with the Attorney General’s office and the Better Business Bureau. Among the claims were difficulty contacting Ferrellgas by phone, delayed delivery and “an inability to secure expedited fills to resolve situations where homes were without heat in January or February — including when Michigan was under a declared state of emergency due to extreme cold temperatures and heavy snowfall,” the release said.
“Being without heat for even a day during a Michigan winter is emotionally devastating and can be dangerous,” Nessel said. “Ferrellgas and other propane providers are now on notice that this office will not tolerate any company that breaks its commitments to consumers and leaves them sitting in the cold.”
Ferrellgas submitted a $49,500 payment to the Attorney General’s office, $45,000 of which will compensate affected customers, according to the release from Nessel’s office.
Apprenticeship funding available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has more than $5 million available to fund registered apprenticeship expansion in the state.
The second competitive Request for Proposals submissions are due May 24. LEO anticipates funding up to 10 awardees with individual grants ranging from $300,000 to $1.1 million, according to the release. Awards will be announced July 14.
More information on proposal submissions is available at www.Michigan.gov/Apprenticeship.
MIOSHA extends emergency rules
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration extended its emergency rules until Oct. 14 to “protect Michigan workers, businesses, customers and communities from the spread of COVID-19,” according to a release.
The rules were first enacted Oct. 14, 2020.
Under the emergency rules, businesses resuming in-person work must “have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to their employees that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment, steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, and how to report unsafe working conditions,” the release said.
More information is available at www.Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
