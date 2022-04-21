Track Club, Munson team up
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare will again be presenting sponsor of the 2022 Bayshore Marathon, half marathon and 10K races, according to a release from the Traverse City Track Club.
Munson will also sponsor the Munson Healthcare Bayshore Kids Marathon, a 1.2-mile fun run for children at the Bayshore venue during race day on May 28.
“We are excited to partner with Munson Healthcare again in 2022 so we can work together to lead the way with the shared vision to see our community become healthier through positive lifestyle choices,” TC Track Club Executive Director Lisa Taylor said in a release. “Our Bayshore events and new kids marathon tie in well with Munson Healthcare’s initiative to promote physical activity and nutrition.”
The Munson Healthcare Bayshore Kids Marathon gives participants ages 5-12 the option to log 25 miles of running or walking leading up to race day.
Registration for the 2022 Bayshore events opened Dec. 1. Registration for the half marathon is full, the 10K is full and the marathon has a few hundred spots left. To register for the Munson Healthcare Kids Marathon, go to tctrackclub.com or bayshoremarathon.org.
TCAPS receives financial certificate
TRAVERSE CITY — The Association of School Business Officials International awarded Traverse City Area Public Schools its Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2021.
“TCAPS has attained this high level of reporting and transparency for 17 consecutive years,” Superintendent John VanWagoner said in a release. “Receiving this award reaffirms our ongoing commitment to accurate financial reporting.”
Funding for rural health care providers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, and chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry announced $1,233,165 of support to Michigan rural health care providers. The funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program.
Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital received $1 million to “supplement lost revenue experienced as a direct result of the pandemic” and Otsego County Ambulance will receive $37,485 to buy new ambulance equipment, according to the release. Munising Memorial Hospital Association will receive $195,680 to purchase a new computed tomography scanner.
