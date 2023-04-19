SCORE workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter hosts a virtual workshop on market research at noon April 20.
Topics include developing a business plan based on market potential, competitive landscape and target markets as well as accessing market research tools. Presenters include SCORE mentor Tanya Berg and Traverse Area District Library Adult Services Coordinator Melissa McKenna.
Register at https://www.score.org/traversecity/event/marketing-research-and-planning-online-workshop.
Vineyard donates to Bigs
TRAVERSE CITY — Bowers Harbor Vineyards donated $2,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.
Funds were collected through sales of a limited edition 2019 Pinot Grigio that featured a Bigs label. The donation will go toward the local organization’s youth mentoring program.
Utility company recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light & Power was recognized by the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents nonprofit community-owned electric utilities.
The local company was recognized nationally for its electric reliability in 2022, according to a release.
Panel discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and Northern Michigan Startup Week host “Innovation in the Great Lakes: The Blue Economy” from 3:30-5 p.m. May 11 at Great Wolf Lodge.
The free panel discussion features speakers from the startup and blue economy industries. A cocktail hour follows the discussion.
This event is also presented by Hagerty with support from Northwestern Michigan College. Registration: https://bit.ly/43x287g.
Scholarship opens
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Wine Collaborative announced its Inclusion & Expansion Educational Fund Scholarship Application process has opened. Scholarship winners will receive funding, mentorship and industry support “to advance their training and career in wine,” according to a release.
Applications are accepted through May 15 at forms.gle/LhKgzdJw54yK5U5P9. Recipients will be announced at the 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup in June.
This scholarship is partially funded by The Dream wine collaboration. The wine is available at participating retailers and online.
OBGYN joins Munson
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwood Obstetrics and Gynecology was recently integrated into the Munson Healthcare Provider Network.
The clinic is doing business as Munson Healthcare Northwood OBGYN. Diana Novak, M.D.; Caitlin Schmidt, D.O. and Whitney Mervau, nurse practitioner, join the Munson Healthcare team with this move. They see patients at 3960 W. Royal Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 231-947-0404 to make an appointment.
Health Rides anniversary
BEULAH — Benzie Bus started its non-emergency medical transportation service Health Rides in April 2022.
Since then, the service has taken almost 1,000 passengers to appointments in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee and Wexford counties.
For more details on Health Rides or how to become a partner, call 231-325-3000, ext. 4.
Credit union awarded
ALPENA — MemberXP, a program of the CU Solutions Group, gave a 2023 Best of the Best Award to Northland Federal Credit Union.
The award is given annually to credit unions that perform highly using the MemberXP program, according to a release. Members answer questions that provide feedback on financial experiences like opening an account or applying for a loan.
Northland serves members with branches in Alpena, Petoskey, Gaylord and other Michigan cities.
Retailer continues project
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer continues its Great Lakes clean-up project by expanding its partnership with the Council of the Great Lakes Region, according to a release.
Since last year, the retailer donated more than $1.5 million to the CGLR Foundation for litter clean-up technologies. This year, the devices will be used in 18 new locations along lakeshores in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin as part of the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program.
In Traverse City, Meijer and CGLR work with the Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay.
Buy Nearby marks 10 years
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association celebrates 10 years of its Buy Nearby campaign.
“Our Buy Nearby campaign has connected broadly across Michigan and has increased traffic to Michigan’s local retailers,” said MRA President and CEO William J. Hallan in a release. “We are proud to have a way to give back to our members, and research shows the importance of shopping in our downtowns and with local retailers.”
The campaign promotes shopping in Michigan cities and small towns. Buy Nearby programs include grants for communities and Buy Nearby Weekend in October. More details are available at buynearbymi.com.
‘Juice jacking’ warning
LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel alerts residents to “juice jacking,” a theft attempt that occurs when an electronic device is plugged into a public charging station.
An individual can install malware at charging stations, including those at airports and hotels. Devices can then be accessed or locked and personal data can be exported, according to a release. Hackers may hide a skimming device inside a USB port on the kiosk.
Tips to avoid this scam include using an alternating current (AC) power outlet instead of public USB stations, carrying a portable charger or external battery and selecting “charge only” not “share data” when using a public port.
Michigan exports grow
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently announced an 8% year-over-year increase of the state’s food, agriculture and forest product exports for 2022.
The U.S. Census Bureau states that Michigan food and agriculture exports totaled $2.7 billion last year, according to a release. Processed foods were the highest total value ($470 million) of the state’s exported items in 2022. Other top categories are sugar beet, soybean, soybean residue, brewing waste and animal feed ($335 million); dairy products ($263 million); wood products ($247 million) and edible meat products ($232 million), according to the release.
