Venue grant applications open
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration opened the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal on April 8.
The portal is for “operators of live venues, live performing arts organizations, museums and movie theatres, as well as live venue promoters, theatrical producers and talent representatives to apply for critical economic relief, as those eligible entities are some of the first that had to shutter their doors a year ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release.
The SVOG program has more than $16.2 billion in grants via the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. At least $2 billion of the fund is for eligible organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees.
Applicants may qualify for grants “equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue up to a maximum amount of $10 million for a single grant,” the release said.
The SBA is accepting SVOG applications on a first-in, first-out basis. More information and an applicant user guide is available at www.sba.gov/svogrant.
Treasury reminds filers of tax credit
LANSING — Families and individuals with annual household resources of $60,000 or less may be eligible for a Homestead Property Tax Credit, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The state’s Homestead Property Tax Credit “is based on a comparison between property taxes and total household income, with homeowners paying property taxes directly and renters paying them indirectly with their rent” in most cases, according to the release.
More than 1.1 million claimed the Homestead Property Tax Credit in the 2019 tax year, totaling more than $784.8 million with an average credit of $669.
For more information on the Homestead Property Tax Credit and state income taxes, visit www.michigan.gov/incometax and click on ‘Credits and Exemptions’ at the bottom of the page.
$2M in grants to young adults
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced $2 million in Young Professionals grants to the state’s Michigan Works! agencies.
The grants are “to provide underrepresented young adults with a meaningful introduction to the world of work, including virtual career exploration and preparation activities, jobs skills and earned income” according to a release. Awards ranged from $70,000 to $250,000.
Northwest Michigan Works! received a grant for $100,000.
More information about the program is available through any of the state’s Michigan Works! agencies.
MSUFCU reaches $6B in assets
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union announced it reached $6 billion in assets on March 17, “a milestone in the credit union’s history,” according to a release.
It took MSUFCU a little more than two years to grow from $4 billion to $5 billion in assets. MSUFCU went from $5 to $6 billion in assets in less than a year.
The credit union celebrated its 300,000th member in 2020 and opened branches in Traverse City and Holt. MSUFCU also broke ground on a second branch in TC and its regional office in Auburn Hills.
‘Women to Work’ course begins April 20
SOUTHFIELD — JVS Human Services in Southfield is offering a free four-week virtual course called “Women to Work.”
The course begins April 20 and runs through runs through May 13. The eight sessions are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Normally limited to women from counties in the southeastern portion of the state, the program is open to all women in Michigan because it is offered virtually.
Register for the course at https://www.jvshumanservices.org/?p=5191. For more information and to register, contact Judy Richmond at (248) 233-4232 or jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org.
