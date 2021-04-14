SCORE marketing workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will offer a free virtual workshop on marketing April 15.
“Marketing With Clarity and Purpose” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. OneUpWeb Director of Strategy Dave Doran will examine strategies for talking clearly and concisely to customers, as well as provide examples of marketing copy.
For more information or to register for the workshop, visit https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREApril15.
GTI awarded Air Station contract
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Industries was awarded a contract for custodial services at the United States Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.
The contract will provide work for three or four Grand Traverse Industries clients, according to a release.
The agreement falls under the Service Contract Act, and workers will be paid an hourly rate of $13.70 plus benefits, according to the release.
Under the agreement, GTI will clean “heavily used areas in Smith Hall and the hangar on the base” twice a week, the release said.
GTI already performs cleaning services at Cherry Capitol Airport with a contract with the Federal Aviation Administration. GTI cleans the tower and maintenance facility daily, according to the release from the company.
TC SCORE earns top ranking
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter earned the highest level rating for client engagement.
It’s the first time the TC chapter has earned the highest level rating from the national SCORE chapter, according to a release. The ranking is based on a 2020 survey of “business clients, who gave high marks to the local chapter’s volunteer mentors for client satisfaction/engagement,” according to the release.
The Traverse City chapter, one of 300 in the country, has ranked in the top 10 percent for the past eight years, according to a release.
“We could not be more proud to be named number one in the country,” TC SCORE board president Michael Caruso said in the release. “To have the very highest client engagement scores highlights three things we have always been proud of: Our local businesses, our volunteer mentors and our long-time chapter philosophy of consistent improvement in the way we mentor.
“I encourage all businesses in the area to take advantage of this great local free service.”
Virtual Business After Hours set
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Business After Hours event April 21 from 5:30-7 p.m.
The event will remain virtual on the Remo platform because of COVID-19 precautions, according to a release. Remo allows networking at virtual tables of up to six people. People can move virtually from table to table.
The event is free to everyone. For more information, or to register in advance, visit to www.petoskeychamber.com.
The Business After Hours event is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Boyne.
Bigs Annual Wine Event slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Wine Event is scheduled for April 24-25.
Normally a large event and auction is scheduled for the first day of the event. Instead, “a select group of 10 champions across the area will host a private party in their home to celebrate and advocate the work of Bigs” on April 24, according to a release. The private parties will include food from The Boathouse Restaurant and Sorellina and specialty wines.
The Bigs’ Bubbles & Brunch is scheduled for April 25 at Sorellina featuring cuisine prepared by Sorellina Executive Chef Josh Vinocur. General tickets are $75 and VIP tickets are $125.
Funds raised through ticket sales will be matched 50% by the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.
A week-long online auction is also scheduled. For tickets and further information, visit www.Bigsupnorth.com/wine.
Business webinar series continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The Small Business Webinar Series for Women continues on April 29.
Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative present “Hiring 101” at 12:30 p.m.
A workbook will be provided to registrants. It will include ideas to include in an employee handbook and post-workshop exercises.
Registration for each of the Small Business Series webinars is $55 for Traverse Connect investors and $75 for non-investors. Register for the webinar series at https://tinyurl.com/SBSWHiring101.
TC Central company launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School’s marketing class has launched a student-run business, the Scenic Route Sweatshirt Company. The company designed “a nature-themed sweatshirt that reflects northern Michigan scenery,” according to a release.
The sweatshirt is 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester and comes in black, bone, sandstone and blue aqua colors. Cost is $30 for sizes small through XL, $32 for 2XL and 3XL. From every purchase, $1 will go to TART Trails.
The sweatshirt can be purchased through Threads Custom Gear in Traverse City at www.threadscustomgear.com/tcc-jr-achievement-apparel.
Follow TC Central’s marketing class Instagram page @tccscenicroute and find the company’s Facebook page by searching for “Scenic Route.”
For more information, email marketing class teacher Becky Harvey at harveybe@tcaps.net.
Nicolet to acquire Mackinac Financial
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will acquire Mackinac Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, mBank, according to a joint release.
The combined company would have $6.1 billion in assets, $5.2 billion in deposits and $3.9 billion in loans based on Dec. 31, 2020 financials, the release stated. Mackinac Financial would represent approximately 25% of the combined company’s year-end assets.
Under the terms of the merger, Mackinac shareholders “will have the right to receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet’s common stock and $4.64 for each share of common stock of Mackinac Financial Corporation with total consideration to consist of approximately 80% stock and 20% cash,” according to the release.
After the merger, Mackinac Financial Chairman and CEO Paul Tobias will join the Nicolet Bankshares and Nicolet National Bank board of directors.
All “customer-facing employees” of Mackinac are expected to stay on in the same capacity.
The transaction has been approved unanimously by both board of directors. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.