Student-led sales continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Students from a marketing class at Traverse City Central High School formed Depth 620, which created hats and shirts to sell. Sales opened March 27 and will continue through April 30. The name of the business represents the deepest point of Grand Traverse Bay.
All of the products are designed by students and come in different colors. The front of the short-sleeve shirt features the Depth620 logo, the back a topographic map of the northern Michigan, and the purchase inclues a three-pack of sticker. The front of the T-shirt features the name Depth620.
Each semester the marketing class selects a charity and donates $1 from each sale. Depth 620 selected the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
Customers can purchase items on Depth 620 estore through Tee See Tee website.
Apprenticeship for paramedics launches
LELAND — Northwest Michigan Works! and the Leland Township Fire and Rescue are partnering on a unique registered apprenticeship for paramedics. The new program is “a first of its kind” in the region and will help local fire and rescue departments train its paramedics, according to a release.
The apprenticeship program includes 4,000 hours of paid on the job learning and 647 additional hours of related instruction through Munson Regional EMS Education. Apprentices achieve a National Occupational Credential through the U.S. Department of Labor and other certifications during the training program.
“Leland Township Fire and Rescue is pleased to be the first in the region to offer this in-demand occupation through a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship program,” Leland Township Fire and Rescue Chief Dan Besson said in the release. “Apprentices will receive a quality education along with essential on the job learning competencies taught by a qualified mentor.
“Our team is looking forward to launching this initiative and watching our workforce grow through additional skills and knowledge.”
More information about Northwest Michigan Works! apprenticeships is available at nwm.org/Apprenticeships.
File taxes with NMCAA
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is reminding those who haven’t filed their taxes yet that it has virtual tax prep experts available. Paperwork is being accepted in person, by mail and email or at drop boxes in Traverse City, Petoskey, Honor, Charlevoix or Cadillac.
Those interested in the service can call for the required intake paperwork and a check list, or may visit nmcaa.net/taxes to download it. Taxes can also be uploaded to getyourrefund.org/NMCAA. More information is available by calling 800-632-7334, ext. 3.
There is also a self-facilitated program “backed by H&R Block, the IRS and United Way available at myfreetaxes.com which offers free simple returns and low-fee self-employed returns.
More tax filing information is available at https://www.nmcaa.net/.
CPR, first-aid class offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is offering a CPR and first-aid certification class April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its office located at 1373 Barlow St.
The class will help with the requirement that contractors have at least one person on a work site with a valid certificate in first aid training to render first aid. Upon successful completion of the class, participants receive the American Heart Association CPR/First Aid Certificate.
Class instructor is Steve Ball of Michigan Gutters. Cost is $100; or $85 for Builders Exchange members. Lunch is included.
The class is limited to 10 participants. RSVP no later than April 22 to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
SBA financing roundtable slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center is offing a free financing roundtable April 28 at 10:30 a.m.
The financing roundtable is designed to provide guidance before applying for a business loan. The roundtable is with a Small Business Administration representative, a SBA counselor and a business owner.
The webinar is offered through GoToWebinar. Register at https://tinyurl.com/SBANWRoundtable.
For questions, contact Ian Rogers at rogersia@gvsu.edu.
Bigs wine event returns
TRAVERSE CITY — The Big Brothers Big Sisters (Bigs) Annual Wine Event is scheduled for April 29 through May 1.
The event begins April 29 with a Wine Dinner at the Boathouse Restaurant. The five-course dinner is paired with wines from Argentina, Italy and Spain. Participants will also meet Big Brother Tom Doran from Winebridge Imports.
The April 30 main event is “hosted by champions across the area each hosting a private party in their home to celebrate and advocate the work of Bigs,” according to a release. These gatherings feature food from the Boathouse Restaurant and Sorellina, entertainment, sommeliers, specialty wines and auction items.
The Bigs’ Bubbles & Brunch is scheduled for May 1 in the Sorellina dining room. There will be champagne and tastings, caviar and brunch cuisine prepared by Sorellina Executive Chef Josh Vinocur. All funds raised through a Sunday auction at the event will be matched 50 percent by the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.
For tickets and for more information, visit Bigsupnorth.com/wine.
2021 Wine Grape Survey
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Wine Collaborative received a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development/United States Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Award for 2021-2022.
The award is designed “to increase the competitiveness of Michigan Grape and Wine Producers,” according to a release. As a part of the grant, the MWC must collect information on wine grape sales for 2021.
Realizing that this data is proprietary in nature, all responses are anonymous and collected by an independent third-party provider who is under a non-disclosure agreement. Results of the survey will be tabulated and shared in a way that will protect respondents’ data.
The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MWCSurvey2021. It should take about 10 minutes to complete.
County finance department honored
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Finance Department received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 16th consecutive year, according to a release.
The certificate “is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” according to the release. It is part of the GFOA effort to encourage state and local government “to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles, encourages transparency and full disclosure, and recognizes individual governments that achieve this goal,” the release said.
Grand Traverse County also received the AA bond rating from Standard and Poors for its 2022 general obligation limited tax bonds and a positive year-end statement from the Michigan Employees Retirement System, according to the release.
Serra Subaru to make donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru of Traverse City will make a donation of $29,000 to the Grand Traverse Area Veterans Coalition. A check presentation is scheduled for April 19 at the dealership, 1747 S. Garfield Ave.
The donation is part of 14th annual Subaru Share the Love event. Subaru of America, Inc. donated up to $300 for every new Subaru designated vehicle sold between Nov. 18, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.
The donations go to one of four national charities or a local charity selected by the retailer, which was the Grand Traverse Area Veteran’s Coalition. Serra Subaru of Traverse City has participated in the Share the Love event on an annual basis.
TCL&P recognized by association
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light & Power received recognition for exceptional electric reliability in 2021 from the American Public Power Association.
APPA is a trade group representing more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, according to a release. APPA helps utilities track power outage and restoration data through the subscription-based eReliability Tracker. APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics to those tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration once per year.
Learning Fund opportunities
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities has granted nearly $35,000 since 2020 from the Learning Fund “to support changemakers’ continued learning and professional growth,” according to a release.
Funding of up to $500 for individuals and $2,000 for teams is available to nonprofit organizations, units of government, and Native nations serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties. Funding is available for training in leadership, fundraising and development, DiSC evaluation, technical and operational, diversity, equity & inclusion, nonprofit and financial management as well as field certifications and conference fees.
For more information or to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/LearningFund.
LAFCU offers $2,500 grants
LANSING — LAFCU is accepting entries for an essay contest that will award up to $7,500 in grants “for those working to build a better financial life for themselves,” according to a release. Entry deadline is May 6.
The LAFCU Pathway to Financial Transformation Essay Contest provides up to $2,500 to three entrants. The funds will be applied to the winners’ debts.
Winners will be selected on a one-page essay about trying to create a financial roadmap. Entrants are asked to discuss actions that have influenced their financial decisions, progress made during the past year, and how the grant could help meet financial goals.
Entrants must live, work, worship or attend school in Michigan. LAFCU membership is not required.
More information is available and entries can be uploaded at www.lafcu.com/ptft. Winners will be selected May 27.
Nessel reissues consumer alert
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a reminder from her “Text Message Scams: Smishing Consumer Alert” after some Verizon customers received some suspicious texts.
“Smishing is when scammers send text messages pretending to be from trusted sources,” the release said. “The goal is to get targets to respond with personal information like passwords and credit card details or to click on links that install malware. It is just like phishing that uses emails; instead smishing uses texts.”
The scam text reads like this: “Verizon Free Msg: Latest bill processed. Thanks, [MyName]! Here’s a little freebie for you: f1smk.exy/XXXXXXXX.” Nessel reminded Michiganders to not share personal information and to not assume a text is legitimate just because it comes from a familiar number or area code.
AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint or Bell subscribers can report spam or smishing texts free by copying the original text and forwarding it to 7726 (SPAM).
