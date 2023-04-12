Job fair
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Area Local Job Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the Amvets Post 114. Businesses can register until April 13.
Tables and chairs are provided. Employers should bring job applications. Set up begins at 9:30 a.m.
Contact laura@elkrapidschamber.org to sign up to participate. More details: 231-264-8202.
Workforce programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College offers workforce and professional development technical programs this month.
Learn about Variable Frequency Drives from noon to 2 p.m. April 14. It covers drive selection, set up and more. The Industry 4.0 Technology Overview course is from 8 a.m. to noon April 21. Sign up through nmc.augusoft.net.
Shop hosts event
TRAVERSE CITY — l.a.cool celebrates its anniversary with an event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15 at 120 E. Front St.
Mimosas and local wines as well as macarons from new bakery Le Macaron are provided. Bohmey Beauty offers free makeup consultations from noon to 4 p.m.
Venture North issues report
TRAVERSE CITY — Venture North Funding and Development issued its Annual Report for 2022 last week.
The 15-year old organization helps "small businesses grow and develop in a 10-county northwest Michigan region through affordable loans, mini grants and no-cost professional business consulting," according to a release.
The report covers historical and recent progress for the organization. Venture North made 16 affordable loans amounting to over $1.2 million while leveraging an additional $3.1 million in 2022. Venture North awarded 17 mini-grants and provided more than 1,800 hours of consultation to 107 small businesses.
“Our overarching message is simple,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release. “If you are an existing small business or starting a new one, let’s talk about how our loan, grant or consulting resources may help you grow, particularly if you are in areas that are economically challenged."
The complete report, including contact information for Venture North, is available at https://tinyurl.com/2u27abwv.
Program expanding
CHARLEVOIX — The Jobs for Michigan's Graduates programs — which pairs career specialists with middle and high school students — is expanding.
The program coordinated by Northwest Michigan Works added five additional JMG specialists to assist students at 11 public school districts in the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District. The JMG program was already available to students at East Jordan, Pellston and Crooked Tree High School, an alternative program in Harbor Springs.
The JMG program gives students the opportunity to participate in different career development activities.
SCORE workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter hosts a virtual workshop on market research April 20 at noon.
Session topics include developing a business plan based on market potential, competitive landscape and target markets as well as accessing market research tools. Workshop presenters include SCORE mentor Tanya Berg and Traverse Area District Library Adult Services Coordinator Melissa McKenna.
Register at www.score.org/traversecity/event/marketing-research-and-planningonline-workshop.
Dermatology open house
TRAVERSE CITY — V Dermatology Cosmetics hosts an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 20 at 1225 W. Front St., Suite C.
Meet the staff and learn about products and services. Appetizers and drinks are provided. Contact: 231-642-5031.
Business marks 20 years
TRAVERSE CITY — Kitchen Choreography celebrates 20 years in business in Traverse City on April 24.
Angela and Mike Goodall own the full-service design firm that also provides remodeling and new builds. The showroom is located at 420 S. Division St.
Employment webinar
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hosts a webinar from 10 a.m. to noon April 26 via Microsoft Teams.
Federal contractors, community organizations, employers, job seekers and college students studying criminal justice are encouraged to attend. Discussion covers workplace practices for job seekers with a criminal record and resources for individuals with criminal records who want to reenter the workforce and community.
Questions: williams.marlene@dol.gov.
Funds for businesses
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity accepts grant funding proposal requests until May 8.
LEO has $4.7 million available through the Sector Strategies Employer-Led Collaborative to assist Michigan businesses with talent shortages, according to a release. Occupations in construction and extraction; installation, maintenance and repair; production and transportation are prioritized.
Awards are announced in June. Prospective grant applicants can go to Michigan.gov/MICA to learn more.
Chamber golf outing
BELLAIRE — The third annual Bellaire Chamber Golf Outing is June 19 at the Summit Course at Shanty Creek Resort.
Cost is $95 per person or $380 per team for the shotgun start. Individuals can be placed on teams.
Hole sponsorship is available for $125 for new sponsors or $100 for returning sponsors. There is a $5,000 hole-in-one sponsored by Fischer Insurance Agency as well as prizes for longest drive, closest to pin, first place and last place.
A cocktail hour with food and live music will follow golf. For more information or to register, call (231) 533-6023 or email info@bellairechamber.org.
New ad campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — Pure Michigan's national television campaign "Keep It Fresh" recently added a Traverse City commercial.
The advertisement highlights the state's freshwater coast, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, golfing and other details of the region, according to a release. Tim Allen, a Michigan native, narrates the ads along with Detroit poet Jessica Care Moore.
The Pure Michigan campaign began airing around the nation in March. It invites people to visit Michigan beaches, attend cultural events and participate in other activities — according to a release. Find the Traverse City ad on the Pure Michigan YouTube channel.
Hagerty provides grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty recently announced $46,000 in its quarterly corporate giving grants for local organizations.
These are the northern Michigan recipients during the first quarter of 2023: Paddle Antrim, Discovery Center Great Lakes, Stand Up For Great Lakes, Northwest Food Coalition and the Traverse Area Recreation Trail (TART). Hagerty also supported BGoldN, a nonprofit in Colorado that works with schools to meet kids' nutritional needs, and Pingree Detroit, which makes accessories and home goods with leather from the auto industry.
To apply for a grant, visit corporate.hagerty.com/giving.
Trail council gets donation
PETOSKEY — Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Realtor Stephanie Jones donated $1,000 to Top of Michigan Trails Council's Committee to Restore the Wheelway when she joined the organization.
Find more information about the council and CREW at trailscouncil.org.
Park sets sales record
SOUTHFIELD — Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts set a 2022 sales record. For the 16th consecutive year, the Jellystone Park brand increased its annual revenues, including same-park sales and new locations — according to a release.
Last year, total revenue increased by 12.2% and same-park sales by 2.7%. In the last two years, park locations grew by 55% and average park sales are around $3 million, according to the release.
Additionally, golf cart rentals, retail store buys, paid activities and paid character experiences increased 18% over 2021. Cabin and glamping rentals grew 6% and RV space rentals increased 10%.
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has locations in Petoskey and Grayling.
Transfer reclosers coming
JACKSON — Consumers Energy plans to install 123 automatic transfer reclosers this year "to help prevent power outages and improve electric reliability," according to a release.
ATRs isolate problems on electric lines and transfer power automatically, according to the release. Consumers Energy currently has almost 470 devices on its electric system. Most ATRs should be online in the summer.
Airlines boosting fleet
MINNEAPOLIS — Sun Country Airlines will acquire five 737-900ER aircraft in late 2024 and 2025 to expand its passenger fleet, according to a release.
Sun Country "will acquire current leases for the five aircraft which will remain on lease to Oman Air until the leases begin to expire in late 2024 and through 2025," according to the release. Sun Country — which will operate a seasonal non-stop service to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City from June 16 through Sept. 1 — will take delivery of one aircraft in late 2024 and the other four in 2025.
The five 737-900ERs well join Sun Country’s existing fleet of 737-800s. The 737-900ER has more seat capacity and can fly a longer range, according to the release.
AG cautions buyers
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and her Consumer Protection Team alert residents to be careful when purchasing used cars.
People are encouraged to examine the vehicle with an inspection checklist, ask for maintenance records, check for open recalls at safercar.gov and determine the vehicle's value before negotiating the price.
Asparagus referendum approved
LANSING — Michigan asparagus producers recently approved a referendum to continue the Michigan Asparagus Industry Development Program.
The program was created in June 1978 to "improve the economic position of Michigan asparagus growers by supporting research and market development efforts," according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The program aims to continue for another five years, starting June 8.
