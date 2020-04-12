JA to offer online resources
TRAVERSE CITY — Junior Achievement is offering online educational resources for students in northwestern Michigan through the end of the school year.
Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan will offer online all its K-12 grade programming normally offered in a classroom setting. The online classes will be offered for teachers, parents and students through June 30.
Resources will be sent by email to area teachers and educational venues. It will also be available at westmichigan.ja.org, social media sites and at www.JA.org/Tomorrows.
More information about Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan is available at (231) 668-2939.
Rotary Charities offers consultationsTRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities has assembled a COVID-19 Crisis Support Team to help regional nonprofits.
The Crisis Support Team is offering free one-hour phone/video consultations to help nonprofits navigate the CARES Act and secure other federal assistance. The CARES support team includes Mary Ann Behm, Elise Crafts, Karlyn Haas and Tim Ervin.
More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/Rotarysupport.
Dale Carnegie training offered
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect is offering a two-part virtual learning and networking opportunity for northern Michigan business leaders.
“Dale Carnegie Training: Handling Stress and Supporting Resilience in Times of Crisis” is a 50-minute recorded online webinar. Dale Carnegie Regional President Dan Handley will host a live presentation April 14 from 1-2:15 p.m.
The Zoom platform will be used and participants will receive a virtual meeting link via email after registration. in an e-mail after they’ve registered. Registration for the April 14 presentation is available at https://tinyurl.com/tccarnegie.
Additional safety measures for Blain’sJANESVILLE, Wisconsin — Blain’s Farm and Fleet announced additional safety measures at its stores because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet will limit the number of shoppers inside stores and alter hours to increase focus on its no-contact buy-online pickup service at its drive-thru.
According to a release, the Blain’s stores in Michigan will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The drive-thru will remain open until 7 p.m.
The first shopping hour each day will remain dedicated to seniors, expectant mothers and at-risk customers.
Second application window for DLT
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture opened a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.
Electronic applications for this second window begins April 14 and are due on July 13.
Paper applications will not be accepted.
Additional information on how to apply will be available on grants.gov on April 14.
The first application period began Feb. 10 and deadlined April 10.
Rural Development was provided an additional $25 million in the CARES Act for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mi.
Blake’s Hard Cider making sanitizer
ARMADA — Blake’s Hard Cider is making liquid hand sanitizer that can be shipped anywhere in Michigan.
The distillery will manufacture and distribute gallon-size hand sanitizer for hospitals and large businesses.
The company will have 8-ounce bottles available for purchase, free for first responders.
For inquiries and orders, email hcorders@blakefarms.com.
Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.
