Meijer announces Easter hours
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer will close early on Easter April 12, the retailer announced in a release.
The early closure is for all its 248 stores in the Midwest. The reduction is designed “to give its team members the opportunity to spend time with their families,” the release said.
On April 12, Meijer stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pharmacies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meijer Express fuel stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pay-at-the-pump fuel purchases will be available 24 hours.
Regular store hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. resume on April 13.
DTE Foundation delivers masks
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Foundation delivered 100,000 KN95 respirator masks to hospitals in southeast Michigan on Wednesday.
According to a release, the Foundation has donated more than 50,000 respiratory masks to the Detroit Police Department, the Highland Park Police Department and other hospitals.
The Foundation also has ordered 2.3 million masks as part of its $16 million commitment to the state.
Costco offers priority access
ISSAQUAH, Washington — Costco is offering priority access to its member-based warehouse club.
Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders presenting a Costco membership card and official identification of their position “will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse,” according to a release.
Costco warehouses are also open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for members ages 60 and older and for those with physical impairments. All Costco warehouses in the United States are limiting entrance to no more than two people per membership card.
