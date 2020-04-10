Newton’s Road launches contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road, a nonprofit STEM learning organization, has launched an at-home STEM Contest series for youths in Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. The first contest, Build Your Own Rube Goldberg Machine, is accepting entries through Tuesday, April 14. Details, including a webinar for beginner builders, are available at newtonsroad.org. The second contest will launch as soon as winners of the first contest are announced.
Newon’s Road is offering a variety of resources for youth and families during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s website includes an online database of 125-plus regional activities and organizations that incorporate hands-on STEM activities.
Priority Health waives costs
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 treatment through June 30, the company announced in a release Thursday.
According to Priority Health, nearly 1 million members can get testing and treatment with no out-of-pocket heath insurance costs.
“Covered treatment may be inpatient or outpatient from an in-network provider. Self-funded employer groups are also included unless they choose to opt-out,” the release said.
Patients can be tested for coronavirus if ordered by a physician. The release stated that patients also must have a confirmed primary COVID-19 diagnosis and receive care for treatment to be fully covered.
Meijer announces Easter hours
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer will close early on Easter April 12, the retailer announced in a release.
The early closure is for all its 248 stores in the Midwest. The reduction is designed “to give its team members the opportunity to spend time with their families,” the release said.
On April 12, Meijer stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pharmacies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meijer Express fuel stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pay-at-the-pump fuel purchases will be available 24 hours.
Regular store hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. resume on April 13.
DTE Foundation delivers masks
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Foundation delivered 100,000 KN95 respirator masks to hospitals in southeast Michigan on Wednesday.
According to a release, the Foundation has donated more than 50,000 respiratory masks to the Detroit Police Department, the Highland Park Police Department and other hospitals.
The Foundation also has ordered 2.3 million masks as part of its $16 million commitment to the state.
Costco offers priority access
ISSAQUAH, Washington — Costco is offering priority access to its member-based warehouse club.
Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders presenting a Costco membership card and official identification of their position “will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse,” according to a release.
Costco warehouses are also open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for members ages 60 and older and for those with physical impairments. All Costco warehouses in the United States are limiting entrance to no more than two people per membership card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.