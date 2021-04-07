Serra raises $22,916 for clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru of Traverse City will present a check for $22,916 to Munson Healthcare Pediatric Infusion Clinic on April 14.
The clinic services children battling cancer and blood disorders.
Serra Subaru is at 1747 South Garfield Ave. The funds were raised during the annual Subaru Share the Love event.
Subaru of America donates $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased at Serra Subaru of Traverse City between Nov. 19, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021. Customers could choose between the Munson Healthcare Foundations and four national charities, ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America and The National Park Foundation.
Spaghetti, wine dinner fundraiser
CEDAR — Bel Lago Winery in Cedar and 5 Loaves 2 Fish are partnering on a Spaghetti & Wine Dinner fundraiser.
The fundraiser will benefit the Leland-based 5 Loaves 2 Fish, which cooks about 150 meals a week from the Leland Community United Methodist Church’s commercial kitchen. Most of the meals are distributed to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in Traverse City on Mondays and to Leelanau County families on Fridays.
Through April 15, people can pre-order freshly-made pasta with red sauce for two and a bottle of wine for $30. Pick-up and delivery will occur April 21. 5 Loaves 2 Fish aprons are also available for $20 and can be added to a dinner order.
To order, email or call Bel Lago at info@bellago.com or (231) 228-4800.
Training program proposals are due on May 7LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity issued a Request for Proposals to fund training programs through the Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program.
MiLEAP is for job seekers “economically impacted by COVID-19,” according to a release. More than $16 million is available to fund grant awards.
LEO “anticipates funding a minimum of eight awardees with a maximum of $2 million each for a three-year program,” the release said. Grant recipients will perform work beginning on July 2021.
Request for Proposals submissions are due by May 7. Awardees will be notified by May 28. A pre-submission informational webinar on April 7 will procide an overview of the process for potential applicants.
More information about MiLEAP is available at Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.
LMCU sponsors Financial Bee
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union is a sponsor of the 2021 EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee.
The EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee runs through April 15 and is a nationwide financial literacy scholarship competition for students ages 13-18. The virtual challenge features short digital lessons and an essay contest on short- or long-term savings goals. The three selected winners of receive up to $10,000 in college scholarships.
More information on LMCU financial wellness tools is available at LMCU.org/FinancialWellness. More information about the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee is available at LMCU.org/Contests.
Mistura, Boyne Resorts, NCMC honored
PETOSKEY — Boyne Resorts, North Central Michigan College and John Mistura of Alanson man received Michigan Works! Impact Awards “for being part of a comprehensive culinary apprenticeship program to help prepare individuals for successful careers,” according to a release.
The American Culinary Federation and Northwest Michigan Works! developed the culinary apprenticeship program. The culinary apprenticeship program includes 4,000 hours of on-the-job training and 525 hours of technical instruction.
There are currently seven apprentices in the program, including Mistura.
Independent, LMCU, St. Francis X are listed
NEW YORK — Two credit unions and one bank with branches in the area made a 2020 S&P Global Market Intelligence list of the top community financial institutions.
Grand Rapids-based Independent Bank was No. 39 among the top U.S. community banks with assets between $3-10 billion. Only one other bank based in Michigan made the list of the top 50 while two based in the state made the list of the top 100 with assets below $3 billion.
Among the list of the top 100 credit unions, Lake Michigan Credit Union (Grand Rapids) was ranked No. 4 and St. Francis X Federal Credit Union (Petoskey) was ranked N0. 44. Six credit unions based in Michigan made the list.
Among the criteria for the rankings were “pretax return on tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, net interest margin, operating revenue growth, leverage ratio, and nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets and net of Paycheck Protection Program loans,” according to a release.
GVSU nursing program recognized
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program is ranked as one of the 2022 Best Graduate Schools by U.S. News & World Report.
The list used “in-depth evaluations of academic disciplines using a variety of statistical data, as well as surveys of academic peers,” according to a release from GVSU. The program is offered through the Kirkhof College of Nursing, delivered in a hybrid format.
Other Grand Valley graduate programs recognized include part-time MBA, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, nonprofit management, public health, public administration, social work and speech-language pathology, according to the release.
USDA listening session scheduled
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will host a public listening session April 22 to help create a Rural Renewable Energy Pilot Program.
The virtual listening session is scheduled from 2-4:30 p.m. Anyone can RSVP to participate at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5335247546266883854.
Written comments must be submitted by April 29 through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov under Docket ID RBS–21–Business–0010. More information on the USDA is available at www.usda.gov.
Pending home sales slip in February
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales fell 10.6 percent in February, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Each of the four U.S. regions showed month-over-month declines in February, according to the report.
The Pending Home Sales Index dropped 9.5% to 102.4 last month in the Midwest. The PHSI was down 6.1% from February 2020.
Training program proposals due May 7
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity issued a Request for Proposals to fund training programs through the Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program.
MiLEAP is for job seekers “economically impacted by COVID-19,” according to a release. More than $16 million is available to fund grant awards.
LEO “anticipates funding a minimum of eight awardees with a maximum of $2 million each for a three-year program,” the release said. Grant recipients will perform work beginning on July 2021.
Request for Proposals submissions are due by May 7. Awardees will be notified by May 28. A pre-submission informational webinar on April 7 will procide an overview of the process for potential applicants.
More information about MiLEAP is available at Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.
DTE Foundation gives $100K
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grants to assist emergency food banks and providers in Michigan.
The Foundation awarded $50,000 to Gleaners and $25,000 grants to Feeding America West Michigan and Fishes & Loaves.
For more information on the foundation’s COVID-19 pandemic efforts is available at www.DTEimpact.com/covidcommunity.
MSUFCU announces charity partners
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees chose its four charity partners for 2021. One charity each quarter will receive the volunteer and fundraising efforts.
The four charity partners are REACH Studio Art, Salus Center, New Hope Pet Rescue and the Firecracker Foundation.
MSUFCU employees raised more than $222,000 for its charity partners in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.