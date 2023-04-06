Medical apprenticeship
TRAVERSE CITY — The application window for the new nine-month medical assistant apprenticeship class is available during April. A collaboration between Munson Healthcare, Baker College and Michigan Works, the program starts on Aug. 27.
In its third year, the apprenticeship program pays participants a wage and provides free tuition at Baker College lectures and laboratory training. Tuition is paid by Michigan Works! and Munson Healthcare.
Those selected for the program are paid to work at a Munson Healthcare facility while training. When the program is completed, participants can complete the American Academy of Medical Assistants certification as a medical assistant and are required to fulfill a service commitment with Munson Healthcare.
“Medical assistants are responsible for both administrative and clinical duties,” according to the release.
Starting pay for the apprenticeship is $16.04 per hour and increases to $16.29 an hour after a 180-day introductory period. Wages increase based on experience and completing certification, according to the release.
There are multiple slots in the program. Apply at munsonhealthcare.org/careers.
Impact grant launches
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced availability of a $15 million MI Impact Grant program to “larger nonprofits that provide programming to lift Michiganders out of poverty,” according to a release.
Large nonprofits could receive one-time grants of up to $2 million from August 2023 to August 2025 to create or expand current programming. The application should launch this spring for Michigan-based, 501©(3) nonprofit or a fiscally sponsored project by a 501©(3).
The funding will be distributed through two separate programs, with a $35 million relief fund made available to smaller nonprofits earlier this year. Nonprofits may apply to the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund or the MI Impact Grant, but not both.
Nonprofits should respond to the Request for Information for the MI Impact Grant by noon April 21. For more information, visit the Michigan Poverty Task Force’s new nonprofit webpage or email LEO-PovertyTaskForce@michigan.gov.
Companies merge
ORLANDO, Fla. — SpeedBird, a luxury private air travel provider based in Orlando, Florida, announced a merger with Northern Jet Management, the largest provider of private jet services in the Midwest, according to a release.
Poston Communications said in an email that both companies operate regularly into and out of Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.
The pending transaction, expected to close in second quarter of 2023, “brings the combined company’s revenue to more than $110 million. With this announcement, the combined company will have 209 employees, including 98 pilots, and a fleet of 37 aircraft with dedicated customer terminals in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Orlando, Florida; and Naples, Florida., and additional offices in Milwaukee and Chicago,” the release said.
SpeedBird Founder and CEO Chris Bull will be the CEO of the combined company, according to the release. Chuck Cox, who has led Northern Jet Management since 1995, becomes chairman and a shareholder of the combined company, according to the release.
The combined company has 30,000 square feet of hangar space in Grand Rapids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.