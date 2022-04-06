Pie sales benefit TBCAC
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pie Company will donate 25 cents for each baked good purchased during April to the nonprofit Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Baked goods include cinnamon rolls, turnovers, muffins, cookies, scones and brownies. Gluten-free options available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Grand Traverse Pie Company owners Denise and Mike Busley “have been steadfast advocates and supporters of Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and the Public Will to end child sexual abuse,” according to a release from TBCAC.
Grand Traverse Pie Company has two Traverse City stores located at 525 West Front St. and 101 N. Park St. More information is available by calling (231) 922-7437.
Pit Spitters Job Fair set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters will hold a job fair April 9 from noon to 3 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
“It takes hundreds of staff members to put on a great season for the fans,” Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham said in a release. “We’re looking for fun, energetic and friendly people to help run events and be part of the atmosphere at Turtle Creek Stadium.”
The Pit Spitters offer competitive wages and perks. Jobs include concessions, servers, ushers and parking attendants among others.
For more info visit the Pit Spitters Facebook page.
Workshop set for April 21
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will host a free virtual and in-person workshop April 21 at noon.
“Optimize Your Website for Google’s Core Web Vitals” is the title of the workshop. Topics include best practices to make a website healthy and easy to use, ways to test it using the tools provided by Google and how to fix/improve common issues.
This workshop will be in-person at the Woodmere Branch of the Traverse Area District Library and virtually on Zoom. Registration and more information is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREApril21.
Jazz in the Vines slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula will host Jazz in the Vines on May 1 from 2-5 p.m.
The event includes wines of Chateau Chantal, canapés, chocolate treats and a live performance from the Jeff Haas Trio.
Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds benefit United Way of Northwest Michigan. Tickets can be purchased at www.unitedwaynwmi.org or at https://tinyurl.com/JazzintheVines2022.
Consumers to match donations
JACKSON — Consumers Energy will match 50 percent of every dollar donated to a Michigan Habitat for Humanity affiliate as part of its annual Power of Home campaign, according to a release from Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region.
The Power of Home campaign “challenges local Habitat affiliates to raise money at home by offering a $100,000 matching grant,” according to the release. All Michigan Habitats are eligible, but the 50 percent match ends once a total of $200,000 are donated.
“Habitat Grand Traverse Region is competing for these matching dollars with many larger downstate affiliates who leverage their major donors to claim the funds,” the release said. Habitat Grand Traverse finished third in total donations in 2021, according to the release.
Only donations made through the Power of Home website are eligible for the match. Habitat Grand Traverse Region has a sub-page on the Power of Home website at https://www.classy.org/team/412592.
Sustainability supplier summit is set
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer will host its first Sustainability Supplier Summit June 20-23.
The summit will give vendors “the opportunity to showcase their sustainable products — from food to pets to home goods — for Meijer merchants to consider offering on shelves,” according to a release from the retailer.
Meijer launched its first sustainable own brand clothing lines in 2021, according to a release.
Certified vendors with retail-ready products can apply by April 26 for consideration at https://www.rangeme.com/meijersustainability22. The event will be hosted by Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing through the company’s ECRM Connect virtual platform.
Autism Acceptance Month underway
LANSING — April is Autism Acceptance Month in Michigan, meant to “spotlight and celebrate the many ways individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder enrich our world, and to foster acceptance and inspire Michiganders to work together to create a more welcoming and inclusive state for all,” according to a release.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins the Michigan Departments of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Education, Health and Human Services and Autism Alliance of Michigan for the proclamation. These organizations have resources for individuals with autism as well as “individualized and customized support, comprehensive training and better advocacy and outreach strategies are needed to obtain, maintain and advance employment opportunities,” according to the release.
More information is available at Michigan.gov/LEO, MDE’s Special Education website or Michigan.gov/Autism.
AAA: Drive distraction free
DEARBORN — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA — The Auto Club Group is encouraging Michigan drivers to “avoid being April Fools” by minimizing these distractions.
Driver distractions include eating, drinking, personal grooming, adjusting the radio, using a cell phone, texting and other passengers. AAA has a Distracted Driving Fact Sheet available at https://tinyurl.com/AAADistracted.
Some 400,000 people nationwide are injured in distraction-related crashes every year and more than 3,100 people were killed in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There were 51 fatalities among 47 distracted-driving crashes in Michigan in 2020, the release added.
Drivers who use cell phones while behind the wheel may be up to four times as likely to be involved in a crash, according to the release.
CMS targets greenhouse gas
JACKSON — CMS Energy, the parent company of Consumers Energy, aims to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from the company’s natural gas production and delivery system — including customers and suppliers — by 2050.
“Achieving net zero emissions means eliminating the impact of emissions traced to the burning of natural gas by customers and greenhouse gas emissions caused by natural gas suppliers who produce and transport natural gas to Consumers Energy’s system,” the release said. CMS Energy is also partnering with customers to reduce their emissions by 20 percent by 2030, according to the release.
Workshop series starts April 13
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City will offer the first of three Google workshops on April 13 at noon. The workshop features Pamela Starr, a professional trainer for Grow with Google.
“Reach Customers Online With Google” is the title of the April 13 workshop, the first in the series. The free virtual workshop will focus on how customers can find your business online and how to promote your business using Search Engine Optimization and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p8jdkhu. More information on the workshops is available at traversecity.score.org.
