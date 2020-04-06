Virtual farm store at Lakeview
TRAVERSE CITY — Lakeview Hill Farm has set up a virtual farm store. Customers can place an order online through www.lakeviewhillfarm.com/shop and then can pick up their products at a no-touch table after 8 a.m. on either Wednesday or Friday.
Products currently listed on the website include carrots, spinach, beets, micro cilantro and a variety of salad greens. The farm is at 8608 E. Lakeview Hills Rd.
API creates lab proficiency program
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Proficiency Institute (API), headquartered in Traverse City, has developed a proficiency testing programs for SARS-CoV-2, the virus at the root of the COVID-19 coronavirus infectious disease pandemic. The program provides laboratories with an objective means for assessing their performance in testing for COVID-19.
“We are engaged in a great war with a novel virus,” Daniel C. Edson, API president said in a release. “It is our hope that by using this proficiency testing program for SARS-CoV-2, external quality control measures will be in place for all clinical laboratories worldwide.”
The company’s testing uses reference materials that mimic the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but are actually safe and non-infectious. Clinical laboratories interested in the program can find more information at https://www.api-pt.com/catalog.aspx.
Site connects diners with take-out
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism has connected with Dining at a Distance, a website that aggregates operational restaurants and farms in this time of social distancing.
“From the start, we were searching for a way to support our restaurants,” Whitney Waara, vice president of strategy at Traverse City Tourism, said in a release.
“We began a public Google document to track open businesses, but it required a lot of maintenance from our team. Dining at a Distance streamlines the process and makes it easier for people in northern Michigan to support their favorite places to eat and drink.”
Launched in March as a response to the COVID-19 crisis, Dining at a Distance aims to keep people fed and employed during the pandemic. The site rolled out in Chicago and now has partners around the world, offering its services for free to communities that face carry-out/delivery restrictions or want to practice safe social distancing.
Dining at a Distance also supports farms by providing a variety of ways to get fresh food on tables.
Traverse City has a dedicated page that breaks down information including county, take-out/delivery service, hours of operation and contact details. Business owners can make changes in system to keep information updated. Restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries and markets can have listings.
More information is available at www.diningatadistance.com.
Blues extend telehealth offer
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network are extending no-cost telehealth services to members with existing telehealth benefits nationally through at least June 30 to help people connect with physicians from home. Additionally, no-cost telehealth services have been expanded to include common behavioral health therapy, and most common office visit and hospitalization follow-ups.
The company on March 17 announced it would provide no-cost telehealth medical services for members with telehealth in their benefits until April 30.
BCBSM hopes to continue to ease the strain on doctor’s offices and hospital emergency rooms caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the use of virtual visits for patients with mild, flu-like symptoms, while keeping the health and safety of members at the forefront.
Telehealth services include telemedicine and telephone-only visits with members’ own physicians and therapists that are set up by their offices, as well as Blue Cross Online Visits for members who have that service as a part of their benefits. Blue Cross Online Visits can be initiated through bcbsmonlinevisits.com or through the BCBSM Online Visits mobile app. Blue Cross also provides a free 24-Hour Nurse Line for 24-hour questions about symptoms, or where and when to receive care. It also hosts a free crisis hotline available to anyone at 833-848-1764.
