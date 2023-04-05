Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kts from the west and highest waves around 15 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay and Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&