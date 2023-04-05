Info sessions slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Informational sessions are scheduled for the second round of the Going Pro Talent Fund. The sessions will help businesses learn about the application process.
To register for a session, visit nwm.org/GoingProInfo. Session schedule:
- Petoskey, April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at North Central Michigan College Library Conference Center, Building 9, 1515 Howard St.
- Traverse City, April 12 from 3-5 p.m. at Northwest Michigan Works Conference Center, 1209 S. Garfield Ave.
- Manistee, April 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Manistee Michigan Works, 400 River St.
- Cadillac, April 20 from 9-11 a.m. at Cadillac Michigan Works, 401 Lake St.
- Virtual session, April 25 from 9-11 a.m. Zoom link provided after registration.
The application period for the second round of Going Pro Talent Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2023 runs from May 1-24.
Business After Hours
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours goes from 5-7 p.m. April 12 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Appetizers and a cash bar are available while attendees view the youth art show. Jeff Pagal plays music.
Admission is $10 for chamber members, $15 for others.
MDARD awards grants
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development awarded 22 Rural Development Fund Grants “designed to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure that benefits rural communities,” according to a release.
Northern Michigan was well represented in the 22 project awards totaling more than $1.8 million while leveraging a match of more than $1.6 million, according to the release. MDARD received 78 proposals seeking more than $6.3 million in funding.
“At MDARD, we are proud to continue to make investments into our rural communities that create more economic opportunities, and good-paying jobs, while expanding our food and agriculture industry,” MDARD Director Tim Boring said in the release. “These 22 new projects show why Michigan is a competitive powerhouse in the food and agricultural industry.”
MDARD grants by county with uses included:
- Cherry Bay Orchards- $100,000 (Leelanau) – Expansion of housing infrastructure for employees, including those in the H2A program and full-time domestic employees with families.
- Ethanology LLC- $100,000 (Antrim) – Increasing barrel-aged spirit production annually via the renovation of the existing warehouse to ensure long-term viability of the business.
- GTA Children’s Garden — $20,000 (Grand Traverse) – A transformative plan to sustain the garden campus with infrastructure upgrades, enhance existing programming and inclusivity measures, educate community members, and deepen the connectivity to the community through broader partnerships.
- Lakeview Hill Farm- $100,000 (Leelanau) – Convert a historical Leelanau County one-room schoolhouse into ‘The Schoolhouse Store at Lakeview Hill Farm’ that meets the requirements of a retail food establishment.
- McCormick Farmz LLC- $67,844 (Cheboygan) – Proposes to purchase and put into use equipment and infrastructure to facilitate the expedited expansion of budding lavender farm in Wolverine, Michigan.
The proposals were evaluated through a competitive process.
For more information about the program, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants.
TIF plan input session
FIFE LAKE — The Fife Lake Downtown Development Authority and Networks Northwest invite business owners and residents to their Tax Increment Financing (TIF) input session from 4-7 p.m. April 18 at Fife Lake Public Library.
Learn about the DDA and TIF plans and comment on the future of the Fife Lake DDA, including upcoming projects. Refreshments are provided.
SCORE workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter hosts a virtual workshop on market research April 20 at noon.
Session topics include developing a business plan based on market potential, competitive landscape and target markets as well as accessing market research tools. Workshop presenters include SCORE mentor Tanya Berg and Traverse Area District Library Adult Services Coordinator Melissa McKenna.
Register at www.score.org/traversecity/event/marketing-research-and-planning-online-workshop.
TBACU recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. It’s the third consecutive year TBACU received the GEWA for having an engaged workplace culture.
“We started the journey with Gallup to solidify that we have an engaged team,” TBACU CEO Karen Browne said in a release. “The tools, training, and insight they provide have helped our culture go from good to great. I am honored and humbled to receive this award for three consecutive years and to be part of an outstanding team.”
Gallup used data from “more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries,” according to a release. For a complete list of 2023 GEWA winners and information about the selection process, visit https://www.gallup.com/workplace/471752/announcing-2023-gallup-exceptional-workplace-award-winners.aspx.
Hotel brands recognized
GAYLORD — The Comfort Inn and Suites/MainStay Suites Gaylord will receive honors in April at the annual Choice Hotels Convention in Las Vegas.
MainStay Suites Gaylord is No. 1 out of 97 MainStay Suites properties under the Choice Hotels brand. MainStay Suites receives the Ring of Honor Award, while Comfort Inn & Suites earns the Platinum Award for its No. 9 ranking out of 520 Comfort Inn properties.
APEX webinars
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan APEX Accelerator has two training webinars later this month. APEX was formerly the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC).
Topics include Doing Business With the State of Michigan an Overview of Geographically Disadvantaged Business Enterprises on April 25 and Department of Defense Small Business Innovation Research: Proposal Preparation on April 26.
Register at https://www.networksnorthwest.org/news-events/events/?select=event-category-id-7.
Construction event
TRAVERSE CITY — Windemuller will host a hybrid Women in Construction event April 27 from 3-5:30 p.m. at Delamar Traverse City. “Women in Construction: Diversify Your Crew” is part of national Women in Construction Week.
Builders Exchange Executive Director Lisa Leedy will moderate a panel discussion. Other panelists include Shari Fouch Prevost, Surfaces, Inc.; Tonya Wildfong, Team Elmer’s; and Devin Hill, Windemuller. A question-and-answer session will follow.
The Zoom link is provided after registration for those attending virtually. To register, visit www.Windemuller.us/WIC.
This event is intended for “everyone with an interest in the construction trade: women, men, students, field crews and industry leaders,” according to a release.
Listening tour
LANSING — The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is holding a MI Connected Future Listening Tour at several locations around the state. The meetings are to “get input on the barriers people are facing related to internet access,” according to a release.
Sessions are May 2 in East Jordan (4-6 p.m. at The Boathouse, 204 Water St.), May 10 in Cadillac (4-6 p.m. at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 Mackinaw Trail) and May 11 in Traverse City (4-6 p.m. at Northwest Michigan Works Conference Center, 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Suite C).
Economic symposium tickets
BOYNE FALLS — The Northern Lakes Economic Symposium and Showcase goes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 22 at Boyne Mountain Resort.
Topics include talent attraction, technology and more. The event is for local and state government officials, community members, businesspersons, entrepreneurs, chamber members and others.
Tickets are $90 per person at Eventbrite.com. Sponsorship is available. Sales end May 13.
Impact grant launches
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced availability of a $15 million MI Impact Grant program to “larger nonprofits that provide programming to lift Michiganders out of poverty,” according to a release.
Large nonprofits could receive one-time grants of up to $2 million from August 2023 to August 2025 to create or expand current programming. The application should launch this spring for Michigan-based, 501©(3) nonprofit or a fiscally sponsored project by a 501©(3).
The funding will be distributed through two separate programs, with a $35 million relief fund made available to smaller nonprofits earlier this year. Nonprofits may apply to the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund or the MI Impact Grant, but not both.
Nonprofits should respond to the Request for Information for the MI Impact Grant by noon April 21. For more information, visit the Michigan Poverty Task Force’s new nonprofit webpage or email LEO-PovertyTaskForce@michigan.gov.
Companies merge
ORLANDO, Florida — SpeedBird, a luxury private air travel provider based in Orlando, Florida, announced a merger with Northern Jet Management, the largest provider of private jet services in the Midwest, according to a release.
Poston Communications said in an email that both companies operate regularly into and out of Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.
The pending transaction, expected to close in second quarter of 2023, “brings the combined company’s revenue to more than $110 million. With this announcement, the combined company will have 209 employees, including 98 pilots, and a fleet of 37 aircraft with dedicated customer terminals in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Orlando, Florida; and Naples, Florida., and additional offices in Milwaukee and Chicago,” the release said.
SpeedBird Founder and CEO Chris Bull will be the CEO of the combined company, according to the release. Chuck Cox, who has led Northern Jet Management since 1995, becomes chairman and a shareholder of the combined company, according to the release.
The combined company has 30,000 square feet of hangar space in Grand Rapids.
Foundation milestone
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund, marked its fourth anniversary on April 1.
Named after the desk drawer out of which MSUFCU was founded in 1937, the Desk Drawer Fund has gifted more than $1.6 million since 2019. The fund awarded $487,278 in grants to 46 nonprofit organizations in 2022.
In 2022, the foundation began quarterly Desk Drawer Fund Member Raffles, giving MSUFCU and Oakland University Credit Union members the chance to win up to $20,000 by purchasing raffle tickets at branches.
