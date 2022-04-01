Program benefits Father Fred
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation is partnering with Meijer for its Simply Give program.
The Simply Give program replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Customers purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry.
Father Fred will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Traverse City Meijer store. The program begins April 3 and runs through July 3. Meijer will double match any cards purchased on June 18.
Meijer donated more than $7.6 million to Simply Give food pantry partners in 2020 and made an additional $1 million gift in March. The program has generated more than $69 million since the program began in November 2008.
Register for NMCAA workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in April.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom April 5, 12 and 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for the three-part series.
Homebuyer Education is offered in two parts (April 27-28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.) or one session (April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m) on Zoom. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. Cost of the self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and the self-paced Homebuyer Education is $99.
Free Foreclosure Education and budget coaching is also available at NMCAA.
To register for workshops or for more information about NMCAA services, call (231) 947-3780, text (231) 714-4578, or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net. Follow NMCAA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates about programs.
Automation focus of WSCC talk
SCOTTVILLE — “The Current Impact of Automation on the American Workforce” is the topic of a Zoom discussion to be hosted by West Shore Community College on April 6 at 7 p.m.
The discussion is part of WSCC’s Humankind series.
The presentation will be conducted by WSCC Professor of Information Technology Kellon Petzak. The link to the Zoom presentation is bit.ly/humankindwinter2022. The presentation will be recorded and posted later on the college’s YouTube page.
The Humankind series is WSCC’s cultural arts and lecture series.
“Movement” is the theme for the 2021-2022 academic year.
For more information about the April 6 event, email Petzak at kpetzak@westshore.edu.
More information about the Humankind series is available at westshore.edu or by emailing humankind@westshore.edu.
