Honor Bank, Safety Net host event
TRAVERSE CITY — Honor Bank and Safety Net will host an E-waste Drive April 22-23 in honor of Earth Day.
The drive will be held at Honor Bank branch at 430 S. Union St. in Traverse City. Individuals and businesses can bring in electronic waste for recycling at no cost. The first 100 people to bring in e-waste will receive a native Michigan pine seedling.
Safety Net will also be pick up e-waste from businesses upon request April 22-23. Those interested in pick-up should fill out a request form online at https://www.safetynet-inc.com/ewaste/.
“The E-Waste Drive is a simple way to responsibly dispose of unwanted electronics while cleaning up this spring,” Safety Net CEO Tim Cerny said in a release.
More information about the drive is available at www.safetynet-inc.com/ewaste/.
Events North nabs certification
TRAVERSE CITY — Events North recently completed Pandemic On-Site Protocol training through the Event Leadership Institute.
The course “provides tactical knowledge to monitor and maintain a safe environment ...” during in-person meetings, according to a release.
“As we venture back to in-person meetings, we knew we needed all the tools necessary to provide our clients with the safest meetings possible,” Events North Senior Meeting and Event Manager Meg Gutowski said in the release. “This course was truly valuable as we make plans and navigate the future of in-person meetings.”
More info is available at www.EventsNorth.com.
TCL&P earns RP3 designation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light and Power earned Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond Designation from the American Public Power Association. More than 270 public power utilities in the country have the desgination.
The highest level of designation from RP3 is “for providing reliable and safe electric service,” according to a release. The designation is for a three-year period.
Public power utilities must demonstrate proficiency in four areas: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.
Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. TCL&P joins more than 270 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
“We are honored to be presented with APPA’s Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond Designation,” TCL&P Executive Director Tim Arends said in the release.
The APPA’s RP3 designation program began 16 years ago.
Copper Ridge food drive set
TRAVERSE CITY — Copper Ridge Surgery Center held a food drive to benefit the Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center staff began the food drive last week. The food drive was held instead of a holiday gathering. Staff making a food donation are eligible for a gift card drawing from a number of downtown businesses.
“There is always a need in our community to keep our local food banks stocked and now, more so than ever,” Copper Ridge Surgery Center CEO Tina Piotrowski said in a release. “Many people in our community have felt a personal economic impact as the result of COVID-19, and our staff members have stepped forward to be the catalyst behind this food drive to help our community members in need.”
Cyber Safety webinar offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Area Children’s Advocacy Center is offering a free, one-hour Cyber Safety webinar. The focus of the webinar is keeping children safe on the internet.
The April 14 webinar at 4 p.m. will be led by Detective/Sergeant Gordon Armstrong. The presentation will discuss the use technology to groom and target young victims, including:
- Online platforms used most frequently by criminals
- Which populations of children are most vulnerable and most-frequently targeted
- Steps parents and caregivers can do to protect children
Advance registration is required by noon April 14. Register at https://tinyurl.com/TCCyberSafety.
State Treasury: Don’t wait to file
LANSING — Michigan taxpayers who collected unemployment benefits in 2020 “who have not yet filed a state income tax return can file their returns as soon as they are able,” according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said filers who anticipate owing taxes usually wait until the deadline. But the federal American Rescue Plan Act “excludes unemployment benefits up to $10,200 from income for tax year 2020 for those within certain income brackets, providing tax relief on both federal and state income taxes,” according to the release.
For questions and more information, taxpayers are encouraged to use Treasury eServices at www.Michigan.gov/IncomeTax and click on ‘eServices Individual Income Tax.’ More information on the state Treasury Department is available at www.Michigan.gov/Treasury or by following @MiTreasury on Twitter.
Walmart makes open call for products
LANSING — Walmart is accepting applications for its eighth annual Open Call virtual pitch meetings scheduled for June 30.
Michigan entrepreneurs can apply online for an opportunity to pitch products made, grown or assembled in the United States to Walmart buyers. The application deadline is April 30.
More information and the application is available at https://engage.walmart-jump.com/virtual-open-call-coming-soon.
MIOSHA launches citations dashboard
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched “a new online resource to streamline reporting of workplace safety citations related to COVID-19,” according to a release.
In addition to the full citation and a brief description of the violation(s), information on the new dashboard includes categories for:
- Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed
- Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open
- Under formal appeal
- Citation vacated
- Most recent citations
The dashboard at Michigan.gov/MIOSHACOVIDCitations will be updated each Friday at 3 p.m.
More information about MIOSHA’s safety and health guidelines is available through the COVID-19 hotline at 855-723-3219. Health and safety concerns can be reported to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAComplaint.
Free weekly access to credit reports
LANSING — Free weekly access to credit reports is available to Michigan residents until April 20.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging state residents to view free credit reports from Experian, Equifax and Transunion. The free credit reports can be requested at https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action.
The FTC encourages all consumers who may be struggling to pay their bills right now because of the ongoing pandemic to: Contact the companies you owe money to and ask for help; check your credit report regularly to make sure it’s correct; and fix any errors or mistakes that you spot on your credit report. Notify the credit reporting agencies directly.
Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website at Michigan.gov or by calling 877-765-8388.
BCBSM launches Coordinated Care
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan launched a new care management system, Coordinated Care.
Coordinated Care features “a portfolio of digitally-enabled solutions intended to simplify the health care experience through personalized care management, clinical navigation and customer service,” according to a release.
For more information on Coordinated Care, visit www.bcbsm.com/care-management or contact a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan representative.
Foundation commits $200,000 to Habitat
LANSING — Habitat for Humanity of Michigan received a $200,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
The grant will help to support the Priority Home Repair program which includes “fixing structural problems, roof and basement leaks, mold issues and inefficient or unsafe appliances,” according to a release.
Formerly the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, Priority Home Repair has assisted more than 260 households since it began in 2015.
Consumers Energy and its foundation have contributed more than $1.8 million to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan since 2001, according to a release.
Mackinac Financial declares dividend
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the holding company for mBank, announced the approval of a cash dividend of 14 cents per common share for the first quarter of 2021 on March 30.
The cash dividend is payable April 23 to shareholders of record at April 13. The dividend is unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a release.
