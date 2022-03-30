NMCAA April workshop schedule
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops scheduled in April.
Money Management workshops are scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 5, 12 and 19. Homebuyer Education workshops are scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 27-28 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9.
Register for the workshops at https://tinyurl.com/NMCAAApril2022.
SCORE announces spring workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City will offer a spring Google workshop series in April, May and June. Topics will be on how to use Google tools to grow small businesses.
The workshops begin at noon and will feature Pamela Starr, a professional trainer for Grow with Google. The schedule includes:
- April 13 — Reach Customers Online With Google. The free virtual workshop will focus on how customers can find your business online and how to promote your business using Search Engine Optimization and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p8jdkhu.
- May 13 — Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps. Learn about Google’s free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3rvpfhan.
- June 8 — Make Your Website Work for You. Learn how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports business goals. Register at https://tinyurl.com/29rkwknm.
More information on the workshops is available at traversecity.score.org.
Cherryland awards three nonprofits
GRAWN — Cherryland Cares awarded $16,000 to three northwest Michigan area non-profit organizations: the Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
The effort is funded by members who elect to round-up their monthly Cherryland Cooperative electric bill to the nearest dollar. Five volunteer Cherryland Cooperative members review allocations and make grants to nonprofits seeking assistance.
Cherryland Cares began in 2006 and has given a total of $646,476.60 in grant funding to local non-profits.
Copper Aesthetics coming in Petoskey
PETOSKEY — Copper Aesthetics is expanding and will open a new location in downtown Petoskey at 410 E. Lake St. on April 2.
Copper Aesthetics offers “skin care, injectables, laser treatments and exclusive skin care products,” according to a release. Copper Aesthetics will continue to be anchored by its Traverse City location at 4110 Copper Ridge Drive, Suite 242.
Copper Aesthetics is powered by The Center for Plastic Surgery, and all services are backed by a team of plastic surgeons: Dr. Christopher Jeffries, Dr. Trevor O’Brien and Dr. Ryan Burke. It’s plastic surgeons are “affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Copper Ridge Surgery Center, Charlevoix Area Hospital and McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, and serve regional patients with cosmetic, reconstructive or corrective surgery,” according to the release.
VA awards $525,000 in grants
SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Administration Medical Center in Saginaw awarded a $525,000 grant to Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan to “improve transitional housing facilities in Gaylord,” according to a release.
The award is under the Grant and Per Diem program through the National Homeless Program Office. The grant will improve 16 beds in “existing GPD transitional housing facilities and help vulnerable veterans achieve residential stability, improve their skill levels, increase their income, and obtain greater self-determination,” according to the release.
The grant period begins May 1. Funding is authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Information about the GPD program and a list of grantees is available at https://www.va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp.
HOM seeking sewing volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan is seeking volunteers in the Traverse City area with sewing experience to create Memory Bears. Created in June 2014, Memory Bears are one-of-a-kind stuffed animals that serve to comfort families who have lost loved ones.
HOM is seeking more volunteers to meet sewing demands. Memory Bears are approximately eight inches in height. “Families are encouraged to bring clothing of a loved one for sewers to use in creating a commemorative teddy bear,” according to a release.
Anyone interested in donating time to the Memory Bear program can contact Hospice of Michigan Grief Support Services Manager Kjirsten Boeve at (231) 929-1557 or kboeve@hom.org.
Tassier exclusive Grand Craft rep
CEDARVILLE — Tassier Boat Works will serve as the exclusive territory sales representative for wooden boat manufacturer Grand Craft Boats LLC, according to a release.
Tassier Boat Works will represent Grand Craft in northern Michigan by “promoting the company at events and serving as the authorized sales agent in those areas,” according to a release.
Tassier Boat Works (TassierBoatWorks.com) was established in Cedarville in the late 1930s. Grand Craft ( GrandCraft.com) is a 40-year-old company specializing in mahogany runabouts with a manufacturing facility in Genoa City, Wisconsin.
Bank offering BorrowSmart program
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank announced the launch of the new Freddie Mac BorrowSmart program, according to a release from the bank.
The BorrowSmart program provides “assistance up to $2,500 for income-qualifying borrowers to be used toward the down payment or closing costs required to finance a home,” according to a release. The program is available for Very Low-Income Purchase, Low-Income Purchase, and Moderate-Income Purchase borrowers completing counseling through a (Housing and Urban Development)-approved counseling provider affiliated with the Homeownership Preservation Foundation network.
More information about the BorrowSmart program is available at IndependentBank.com.
Northwood launches True NorthMIDLAND — Northwood University launched a new digital platform called True North. The platform aims to advance “business innovation and free-market thought leadership worldwide,” according to a release.
True North features a calendar of events, including activities and events sponsored by partner organizations. For more information, visit www.truenorthideas.org.
GLINTCAP deadline is April 15GRAND RAPIDS — Deadline to apply for the 16th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition is April 15 at 11:59 p.m. The entry form for the May 18-20 event in Grand Rapids is available at glintcap.org/register.
Samples must arrive at the U.S. designated collection point at Vander Mill no later than the end of business on May 6. Details are available at glintcap.org/shipping.
The Cider Institute of North America and GLINTCAP will run the Essential Sensory Analysis of Cider & Perry course on May 16-17.
Judge and volunteer applications are being accepted for GLINTCAP. Visit glintcap.org/volunteer to apply. A list of confirmed judges for GLINTCAP is available at glintcap.org/judges.
Tips for dealing with potholes
DEARBORN — AAA — The Auto Club Group offered some tips to dealing with potholes on Michigan roads.
Frequently a problem with the thawing and freezing of the winter weather, a AAA survey found 1 in 10 drivers “sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole” with an average price tag of $600 per repair, costing drivers $26.5 billion in 2021.
AAA tips to dealing with potholes include:
- Be aware on the roadways because what appears to be a slight puddle may be a deep pothole
- Make sure tires are properly inflated
- Check the road ahead for potholes
- Slow down, because it a pothole cannot be avoided, a reduction in speed can greatly decrease the chance of damage
If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you think something is off with the vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for an inspection.
New website, app enhancements
DALLAS — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announced it has a new website and app enhancements focused on improving customer experience online.
Both were available in March. The app is available on Apple App Store or Google Play. Among the app enhancements are Apple Pay.
More information is available at www.dickeys.com.
