‘The Finishing Series’
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Whiskey Co. released “The Finishing Series” on Monday, a set of three whiskeys finished for up to a year in unique wine cases.
The lineup includes:
- Port Barrel Finish, a bourbon whiskey featuring TCWC’s classic straight bourbon mashbill (75% corn, 21% rye, 4% malted barley) aged for five years and rested for nearly 12 months in 300-liter Ruby Port wine barrels. 100 proof.
- Cab Franc Barrel Finish, 100% straight rye whiskey aged for five years and rested for nearly 12 months in Cabernet Franc barrels. 97.5 proof.
- Sherry Barrel Finish, a high-rye bourbon whiskey featuring a mashbill of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% malted barley aged for five years in new American Oak barrels and then rested in Pedro Ximenez sherry wine barrels for nearly 12 months, 95 proof.
A complete set of three or individual 750-milliliter bottles are available at the company’s tasting room in Traverse City or online at tcwhiskey.com.
Benefits survey
TRAVERSE CITY — Business owners are asked to fill out a survey on employer-offered benefits.
The survey is a partnership between Networks Northwest and Traverse Connect. Completed surveys will be compiled by Traverse Connect announced and discussed at a June Economic Strategy Session “focused on the power of employee benefits to attract and retain talent” for businesses, according to the release.
The survey should take five minutes to complete and is available at https://tinyurl.com/fd49yvb3.
Company acquisition
TRAVERSE CITY — Atlas Copco acquired National Vacuum Equipment. NVE becomes part of the Industrial Vacuum Division, part of the Vacuum Technique business category of the Atlas Copco Group.
The Traverse City-based company makes mobile vacuum pumps and packages. It has about 100 employees, according to a release.
TCAPS recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools obtained a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2022 from the Association of School Business Officials International.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said in a release that this is the 18th year in a row the district has received this recognition.
Job fairs set
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Elk Rapids Association offer hiring events this spring.
The High School Job Fair occurs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. April 4 at Elk Rapids High School. Local employers provide information in the lobby area between the cafeteria and the gym. The registration deadline is April 3.
The Elk Rapids Area Local Job Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the Amvets Post 114. Businesses can register by April 13.
Contact laura@elkrapidschamber.org to sign up to participate in either event. More details: 231-264-8202.
Michigan trade show
LANSING — The Making It in Michigan Conference and Trade Show goes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 20 at the Lansing Center.
The conference features sessions on business strategies and the MSU Product Center Team is available to talk about food business ideas. Cost is $125.
The marketplace is open to the public for free. Vendors pay $100 to participate. Register by April 5 at www.canr.msu.edu/events/making-it-in-michigan-conference-and-trade-show.
Grant training signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Home Builders Association Grand Traverse Area and the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan offer information about applying for Michigan training grants including Going Pro and apprenticeship funds at 11 a.m. April 11 via Zoom or at 1373 Barlow St., Suite 4.
Networks Northwest presents on available resources, especially for employers in the construction industry. Going Pro aims to assist employers with the cost of training new or current employees. Sign up to attend at https://bit.ly/3TK7g3I.
Industry open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Industries hosts a community open house from noon to 2 p.m. April 12 at 2170 Traversefield Drive.
The event includes a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new building, refreshments and GTI’s signature flavor of Moomer’s Homemade Ice Cream.
The company, located in Traverse City and Mancelona, also announces a new website. Learn more at grandtraverseindustries.com.
Business meeting
LAKE LEELANAU — The Leelanau Business Roundtable meets at 9 a.m. April 13 via Zoom.
Join the event at https://bit.ly/3JG3u6Q. Contact: hello@leelanau4business.com.
Program continuing
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest received a $220,000 state grant and will continue to partner with the Char-Em ISD, Northwest Education Services and Wexford-Missaukee ISD for its Young Professionals program.
The program “provides young adults with job skills, earned income, and career exploration and preparation activities,” according to a release. The Young Professionals program offers training and jobs in a variety of industries including automotive, construction, information technology, landscaping and power sports at Char-Em ISD and welding classes at Northwest Education Services and Wexford-Missaukee ISD.
The Young Professionals initiative is “designed to reduce youth unemployment and place young adults (ages 14-24) on the right path to achieve lifelong economic self-sufficiency,” according to the release.
Financial aid webinars
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury offers webinars at 6:30 p.m. April 13 and 27.
The MI Student Aid Outreach Team provides information about college financial aid award letters, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and other resources. Sessions are open to students and families who completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Questions: mistudentaid@michigan.gov; 888-447-2687.
Dental scholarship
LANSING — The Michigan Primary Care Association, the Delta Dental Foundation and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund offer a new scholarship to support dental therapy education.
The MPCA Dental Therapy Scholarship is for dental therapy students who plan to practice in Michigan after graduation. Applications are available April 17 through May 12 at mpca.net/about/dental-therapy-scholarship.
EV collaboration
JACKSON — Consumers Energy will provide rebates for electric vehicle chargers at Domino’s Pizza in Alma, Grand Rapids, Ionia, Jenison, Mount Pleasant, St. Johns and Wyoming.
Consumers Energy offers rebates and installation assistance for the electric vehicle chargers through its PowerMIFleet program. The energy company aims to power one million EVs in Michigan by 2030, according to a release.
According to the release, the pizza place plans to use 900 EVs nationwide by the end of 2023, including 24 at the seven Michigan locations.
More details: consumersenergy.com/ev.
Greenleaf receives awards
DETROIT — Greenleaf Trust won a Best and Brightest Iconic Award in Metro Detroit and the Community Engagement Award for the DBusiness Top Corporate Culture Awards.
The Best and Brightest Iconic Award goes to companies that were Elite winners in their regions for five or more years, according to a release.
Greenleaf Trust is a Michigan-chartered wealth management business with locations in Traverse City, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Bay Harbor and Midland.
Retail sales rise
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association reported that February 2023 sales increased over January sales.
The February Retail Index survey shows 59.7, compared to January’s 53.8. Half of Michigan retailers (50%) reported a sales increase, while 40% saw a decrease and 10% observed no change in sales from January.
The seasonally adjusted performance Index is conducted by the MRA with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.
