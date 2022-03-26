Applicants for FoodCorps sought
PETOSKEY — Applications for the 12th annual class of FoodCorps AmeriCorps service members are being accepted until March 31. The class will connect kids to nutritious food in Emmet and Charlevoix counties.
Those selected will “dedicate 11 months of full-time, paid public service in school food systems — teaching hands-on lessons in growing, cooking and tasting food, collaborating with food service staff to steer students toward the healthiest options in the cafeteria, and working alongside school administrators and teachers to foster a schoolwide culture of health,” according to a release.
Groundwork has partnered with FoodCorps since the latter organization began in 2011.
Those interested in applying and more information is available at FoodCorps.org/apply.
HUD announces $2.6B in awards
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Fiscal Year 2021 Continuum of Care Competition Awards “to communities to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability,” according to a release.
The 2021 awards also include approximately $102 million for new domestic violence support projects.
Michigan was awarded a total of $86,588,055, according to the HUD website. The award included $1,408,812 to Grand Traverse, Antrim and Leelanau counties.
January home production drops
LANSING — The Home Builders Association of Michigan recently announced single family housing permits dropped nearly 14% in January compared to the same period from 2021.
“With supply chain challenges and building material prices skyrocketing, interest rates poised to move up, ongoing workforce shortages and new code requirements under review, including thousands of dollars in mandatory new energy regulations now under consideration, building homes at attainable prices for the average Michigan family is becoming nearly impossible,” HBAM CEO Bob Filka said in the release. “We’re hitting a cost ceiling that is pushing more and more Michigan families away from being able to purchase a home.”
The release went on to note that “for every thousand-dollar increase in the cost of a new home in Michigan, more than 5,400 households are priced out of being able to afford one,” according to a recent study by the National Association of Home Builders.
Meijer donates to Hispanic chambers
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer donated $1 million to 17 local affiliates of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in the Midwest, according to a release from the retailer.
The donation is “part of its ongoing commitment to supporting diverse businesses and communities,” according to the release.
The Michigan portion of the donation included Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
