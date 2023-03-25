Spring vineyard meeting
LANSING — The MSU Extension and Parallel 45 Vines and Wines hosts the 2023 Northwest Michigan Grape Kick-off hybrid meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14 at the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center and via Zoom.
Topics include establishing and expanding vineyards, trunk disease management, crop estimation and more.
Cost is $10 for virtual attendees. P45 members pay $25 and others pay $45. Registration is open until midnight April 13 via Eventbrite.com.
Chamber closed for week
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce office will be closed for spring break from March 27-31. The Chamber office is located at 308 E. Cayuga St. in Bellaire.
Tax tools for farmers
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency partners with tax professionals around the country to provide information and resources for farmers and ranchers.
Tools include on-demand webinars, a tax estimator and details about USDA program payments like those from the Inflation Reduction Act. Learn more at farmers.gov/taxes.
USDA agreements
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has up to $9.5 million available for Compost and Food Waste Reduction pilot projects during fiscal year 2023.
Funding can “support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans,” according to a release.
“These cooperative agreements support communities in their efforts to reduce and divert food waste from landfills,” said Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby in the release. “These projects will empower communities to reduce waste and support agricultural producers through increased access to compost to improve soil health on their operations.”
Projects should start Dec. 1, 2023 and finish Dec. 1, 2025. The USDA Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production accepts applications until June 15 at grants.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.