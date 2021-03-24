‘Dig Once’ portal launches
LANSING — The Michigan Infrastructure Council launched a new ‘Dig Once’ project portal. The portal is designed as a way for public and private infrastructure owners to document future construction.
Using Geographic Information Systems technology, the portal “alerts owners of overlapping projects and provides contact information, enabling the opportunity for a ‘dig once’ approach at a work site, according to a release.
More information about the portal is available at www.Michigan.gov/MIC.
BCBSM moderates 2021 rates
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said small group customers “will see statewide average rate increases below two percent for the remainder of the year on their Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network health plans” on insurance renewals for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, according to a release from the company.
BCBSM said the rate increases are consistent with company filings for the first two quarters of 2021.
Average rate adjustments will be 0.9 percent for BCBSM PPO plans and 1.9 percent for BCN HMO plans, according to the release.
“The last thing small businesses need right now is more surprises, especially when it comes to health care coverage for themselves and their employees,” Sandra Fester, vice president of Middle and Small Group Business at BCBSM, said in the release. “We know this is a critical time for employers and every dollar counts, so we’re committed to doing our part to ensure maintaining health care coverage is not another concern, but a value-add for their business as they focus on the future.”
USDA expands grant program
LANSING — The United States Department of Agriculture is making an additional $35 million available this year in the Value-Added Producer Grant Program to support agricultural producers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is made possible through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. In total, $76 million is available.
The Department also has extended the application deadline to May 4, 2021. USDA originally opened the application window on Dec. 21, 2020, with an application due date of March 22, 2021.
The amended notice also reduces the matching requirement for applicants seeking the $35 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
Applicants are encouraged to start the application process now.
Before applying, applicants should: 1) Request a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) number if your organization does not already have one; and 2) Register your organization with the System for Award Management (SAM).
Questions may be directed to Donald Mulson at 517-324-5219 or Bobbie Morrison at 517-324-5222.
BBB: Gift cards popular scam tool
GRAND RAPIDS — Gift cards are becoming a popular tool for scammers, according to a release from the Better Business Bureau.
According to a study from the BBB, scammers have used gift cards leading to hundreds of millions of dollars the last few years.
Losses reported to BBB Scam Tracker for gift card payment nearly tripled between 2017 and 2020.
The median loss in 2020 was $700.
“If you’re asked to make payment via gift card for whatever reason, you almost certainly are dealing with a scam,” Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in the release. “Gift cards don’t carry the same protections as credit or debit cards, so funds spent on gift cards are funds you cannot get back.”
According to the release, a victim of a gift card scam should contact the issuer of the card, the Better Business Bureau (BBB.org/scamtracker), the Michigan Attorney General’s Office (mi.gov/agcomplaints), the Federal Trade Commission (reportfraud.ftc.gov or 1-877-FTC-Help), the Internet Crime Complaint (ic3.gov/complaint) or the Consumer Financial Protection Agency (consumerfinance.gov/complaint or 1-855-411-2372).
Millions available to pay winter bills
JACKSON — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy launched a campaign to make sure state residents aware there are “tens of millions in federal, state and local dollars that will help households and small businesses pay winter heating bills,” according to a release.
People who are struggling to pay energy bills should call 2-1-1or go to www.mi211.org.
Residents can also apply for State Emergency Relief at michigan.gov/mibridges, contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 and/or apply for a Home Heating Credit at michigan.gov/treasury.
GVSU honored for supplier diversity programs
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University was one of nine colleges and universities recognized by Insight Into Diversity Magazine “for taking proactive steps to support minority-owned businesses through its supplier diversity program,” according to a release.
“This is a university commitment and it takes all of us to make sure it happens,” Valerie Rhodes-Sorrelle, vendor relations manager for Procurement Services, said in the release. “It might take more planning to cast a wider net of suppliers, but new vendors bring in new ideas and when students see more diversity represented on campus, that’s a win for everyone.”
According to the release, the university spent 6.8 percent of its money with with diverse suppliers in 2020, a slight increase from 6 percent in 2019.
NAR names top commercial markets
WASHINGTON, D.C. — National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun predicted the top 10 commercial real estate markets for 2021 in a recent release.
The NAR top 10 commercial real estate markets for 2021, in alphabetical order, are:
- Austin-Round Rock, Texas
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida
- Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada
- Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
- Tucson, Arizona
“The top commercial real estate markets that are expected to outperform the rest of the nation are generally affordable and able to draw new residents with a greater flexibility to work from home,” Yun said in the release. “These growing markets also offer much lower office and retail rents and are, therefore, able to attract new and expanding businesses.”
The top commercial real estate markets were selected on “25 indicators on an area’s economic, demographic, housing and commercial market conditions in the multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hotel property sectors.”
Yun said the U.S. economy will continue to show improvement in 2021 and the commercial real estate market should follow.
To view more of the NAR’s report, visit https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/commercial-real-estate-local-market-reports. More information on NAR’s Commercial Real Estate Forecast Summit, visit https://www.nar.realtor/events/nar-real-estate-forecast-summit.
