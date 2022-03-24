The Dish to be sold
TRAVERSE CITY — Patti Hickman and Randy Waclawski will sell The Dish Cafe in April, the husband-and-wife team announced via Facebook on Tuesday.
The couple opened the restaurant at 108 S. Union St. in 2007.
They're waiting to release details of the sale until the new owners are available for comment.
Impact100 TC membership deadline
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City has an April 1 membership deadline. The organization's goal is to have 300 women members commit to its 2022 philanthropic efforts, which will create three transformational grants of at least $100,000 to deserving local nonprofits.
Women of all ages and backgrounds are invited to join the volunteer-run organization. Members contribute $1,000, all of which will be awarded later in the year in $100,000 increments to local nonprofits in five focus areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment & Recreation, Family, and Health & Wellness. Recipients are selected by membership vote.
Last year, 330 members awarded three $110,000 grants to Cognition, Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology, and Grass River Natural Area.
To join or for more information, go to www.impactTC.org or email info@impactTC.org. To apply for a grant by the May 27 deadline, go to www.impacttc.org/grants starting on April 29.
'You Name It' campaign under way
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Wine Collaborative is holding a "You Name It" campaign to be used in May for Michigan Wine Month.
Wine lovers can submit a slogan via Facebook or Instagram between March 22 and April 22 to be used in May for Michigan Wine Month. Rules to submit a sloganare available at http://michiganwinecollaborative.com/ and on social media.
The top three slogans will win experiences from Round Barn, Chateau Chantal or Detroit Vineyards. First place earns "The Cabana Experience" with wine and charcuterie for 12 from Round Barn Winery in Baroda. Second and third places will win exclusive VIP tasting experiences for six from either Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula or Detroit Vineyards.
More information is available by sending an email to info@michiganwinecollaborative.com or sending a message on social media.
LAFCU scholarship deadline March 31
LANSING — LAFCU is still accepting entries for its 2022 Write to Educate Essay Contest. Entry deadline is March 31.
The contest awards $10,000 in college scholarships and also donates $2,000 to charities in the names of the winners. Four high school seniors will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to an accredited Michigan college or university and will select a charity (Capital Area Humane Society, Capital Area United Way or Greater Lansing Food Bank) to receive a $500 donation from LAFCU.
Winners will be selected based on a one-page essay that “examines their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a release. Academic grades and financial needs are not considered for the scholarships.
Entrants must be a Michigan high school student, but do not need to be a LAFCU member. Entries can be uploaded and more information is available at www.lafcu.com/writetoeducate.
Boat building school investment
WASHINGTON, D.C — The Economic Development Administration is awarding $2.7 million to the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville, according to a release from U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Gary Peters (D-Michigan).
The Great Lakes Boat Building School will use the funds to build "a 10,000-square-foot school expansion, build new boat-docking infrastructure, and purchase additional marine training equipment," according to the release. This grant will be matched with $686,595 in funds "and is expected to more than double the school’s annual graduation students to 50 students," according to the release.
According to the Great Lakes Boating School, the expansion will double the annual economic impact in Mackinac County from $1 million to $2 million.
