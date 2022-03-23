Elk Rapids Women comes to an end
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Women group will end its operations, according to an email from the organization.
Elk Rapids Women was founded in 1945 with a mission “to achieve equity for men and women at work and in life, specifically supporting women through community, education, and advocacy,” according to a release. Elk Rapids Women was initially part of the Business and Professional Women.
Elk Rapids Women hosted educational events, networking opportunities and girls’ nights out while raising funds for and awareness of our annual scholarship program “awarding money to nontraditional female students working or living in Antrim County,” according to the release.
Elk Rapids Women stopped meeting in 2020 because of the pandemic and the board re-evaluated the organization’s mission and effectiveness, especially with the emergence of other similar groups like the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) and 100 Women.
“It has been a privilege and an honor to work with and serve the women in and around Elk Rapids,” the letter signed by the 2019-2020 board said. “We will continue to do so through involvement with other local organizations, and we hope our supporters will also reach out to these groups to continue to find ways to advocate for and support the women of Antrim County.”
New home care office opens
GAYLORD — Great Lakes Home Care Unlimited, LLC announced it has opened a new office in Gaylord at 810 S. Otsego Ave., Suite 105.
The new office will service Otsego and surrounding counties, according to a release.
Great Lakes Home Care Unlimited, LLC has its main office in Midland. The company opened an office in Traverse City in 2013 and in Petoskey in 2019, according to a release. Overseeing day-to-day operations in the Gaylord officve is Susan Phillpot.
“Both our team in Midland and our team in Gaylord have been hard at work to make this a possibility,” Great Lakes Home Care Unlimited Owner and President Matt T. Laming said in the release. “We are proud to be able to expand our quality services to other parts of the state and look forward to helping people in the area.”
Market board members wanted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market is seeking members to serve on its advisory board.
Interested applicants should send a letter of interest to Downtown Development Authority Communications and Outreach Director Art Bukowski at art@downtowntc.com. Deadline is April 1.
JMG students meet with legislators
CADILLAC — Student in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program attended the JMG Legislative Day March 9. The JMG program is coordinated by Northwest Michigan Works!
Twenty-three students from the region attended the event, including the High School, Innovation High School and Mackinaw Trail Middle School in Cadillac; CASMAN Academy in Manistee; East Jordan; Pellston; North Ed Career Tech Center in Traverse City; the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center; and Northwestern Michigan College.
JMG students met with their area legislators, including Representatives Ken Borton, Michele Hoitenga, Jack O’Malley, and John Roth and Senators Wayne Schmidt and Curt VanderWall. The students also participated in a scavenger hunt in the capitol building.
Camp Out event is March 26
ANN ARBOR — Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice are encouraging communities to participate in the 2nd annual Camp Out for Pediatric Hospice on March 26.
The event raises money in support of pediatric hospice patients and their families. The event coincides with “Max’s Big Camp Out,” a fundraiser launched in 2020 by a 12-year-old in Great Britain.
All proceeds raised during the Camp Out event benefit Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children, “the country’s only statewide pediatric hospice program,” according to a release. A total of $30,000 was raised at last year’s event.
Registered participants receive a link to participate in a variety of activities. One lucky participant will receive four tickets to either SEA LIFE Aquarium or LEGOLAND Discovery Center of Michigan.
For more information on Camp Out for Pediatric Hospice including registration and donation information, visit hom.org or arborhospice.org.
Connecting Women Luncheon slated
GAYLORD — The next Connecting Women Luncheon from the Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for May 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Otsego Resort. The luncheon will feature a presentation with former northern Michigan news anchor Melissa Smith, who went from being media to an animal advocate.
Advance registration is required by April 19. The luncheon is $20 for Chamber members and $25 for all others. Contact Sarah Harding at (989) 732-6333 or Sarah@GaylordChamber.com to register.
State treasury issues reminder
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns must be filed electronically or postmarked through the U.S. Postal Service by 11:59 p.m. on April 18.
“If you haven’t started thinking about filing your individual income tax return, now is the time to do so,” Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White said in a release. “There is still plenty of time left to file your tax return. Consider e-filing to ensure an accurate return and timely refund.”
In 2021, more than 4.8 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which represented 88% of state income tax filers. More information about e-filing is available at www.mifastfile.org.
Printed tax forms are available at public libraries and post offices in northern Michigan.
Michigan taxpayers who have questions about their individual income tax returns or refunds can use the Treasury eServices platform and answers are usually received within 24 to 48 hours.
For more information on Michigan’s individual income tax or to download forms, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax. People can also follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.
MSHDA’s PHA plan approved
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board approved the fiscal year 2022-2023 Public Housing Agency plan at its March meeting.
The PHA plan “outlines the policies, operations and strategies for MSHDA’s Housing Choice Voucher program,” according to a release. The HCV program assists “approximately 28,000 homeless and extremely low-income individuals and families annually through rent subsidies in private homes or apartment buildings,” the release added.
The MSHDA Board also approved $12.1 million in loans “to preserve 115 affordable housing units for seniors at Riverview Terrace Apartments in Traverse City,” the release said. “Funds will be used to undertake numerous property improvements, including replacing all windows, updating all lighting with LED fixtures, and replacing unit cabinetry, counters, sinks, fixtures and appliances.”
Educator award nominations sought
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services, Traverse Connect and TBA Credit Union are seeking nominations for outstanding educators and support staff from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Nominees should have at least five years of experience in education “contribute to the academic success of students, and work collaboratively with educators throughout the North Ed service area to support teaching and learning,” according to a release.
“Each nomination must include a letter of support from the nominee’s supervisor as well as supporting documents from colleagues, parents and students,” according to the release. Nominations are due April 22. The 2020-2022 winners will be recognized at a June 1 award ceremony at the City Opera House.
Eligibility guidelines are available on the North Ed website. Nomination forms are available at https://www.northwested.org/downloads/communication_files/nomination_form_2022.pdf. More information about the Outstanding Educator Awards is available by contacting Heather Jewell at (231) 922-6222 or hjewell@NorthwestEd.org.
Tips for dealing with potholes
DEARBORN — AAA — The Auto Club Group offered some tips to dealing with potholes on Michigan roads.
Frequently a problem with the thawing and freezing of the winter weather, a AAA survey found 1 in 10 drivers “sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole” with an average price tag of $600 per repair, costing drivers $26.5 billion in 2021.
AAA tips to dealing with potholes include:
- Be aware on the roadways because a slight puddle may be a deep pothole
- Make sure tires are properly inflated
- Check the road ahead for potholes
- Slow down, because it a pothole cannot be avoided, a reduction in speed can greatly increases the chance of damage
If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you think something is off with the vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for an inspection.
Boat building school investment
WASHINGTON, D.C — The Economic Development Administration is awarding $2.7 million to the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville, according to a release from U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Gary Peters (D-Michigan).
The Great Lakes Boat Building School will use the funds to build “a 10,000-square-foot school expansion, build new boat-docking infrastructure, and purchase additional marine training equipment,” according to the release. This grant will be matched with $686,595 in funds “and is expected to more than double the school’s annual graduation students to 50 students,” according to the release.
According to the Great Lakes Boating School, the expansion will double the annual economic impact in Mackinac County from $1 million to $2 million.
HUD announces $2.6B in awards
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Fiscal Year 2021 Continuum of Care Competition Awards “to communities to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability,” according to a release.
The 2021 awards also include approximately $102 million for new domestic violence support projects.
Michigan was awarded a total of $86,588,055, according to the HUD website. The award included $1,408,812 to Grand Traverse, Antrim and Leelanau counties.
January home production drops
LANSING — The Home Builders Association of Michigan announced that single family housing permits dropped nearly 14% in January compared to the same period from 2021.
“With supply chain challenges and building material prices skyrocketing, interest rates poised to move up, ongoing workforce shortages and new code requirements under review, including thousands of dollars in mandatory new energy regulations now under consideration, building homes at attainable prices for the average Michigan family is becoming nearly impossible,” HBAM CEO Bob Filka said in the release. “We’re hitting a cost ceiling that is pushing more and more Michigan families away from being able to purchase a home.”
The release went on to note that “for every thousand-dollar increase in the cost of a new home in Michigan, more than 5,400 households are priced out of being able to afford one,” according to a recent study by the National Association of Home Builders.
Meijer donates to Hispanic chambers
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer donated $1 million to 17 local affiliates of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in the Midwest, according to a release from the retailer.
The donation is “part of its ongoing commitment to supporting diverse businesses and communities,” according to the release.
The Michigan portion of the donation included Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
