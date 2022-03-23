LAFCU scholarship deadline March 31
LANSING — LAFCU is still accepting entries for its 2022 Write to Educate Essay Contest. Entry deadline is March 31.
The contest awards $10,000 in college scholarships and also donates $2,000 to charities in the names of the winners. Four high school seniors will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to an accredited Michigan college or university and will select a charity (Capital Area Humane Society, Capital Area United Way or Greater Lansing Food Bank) to receive a $500 donation from LAFCU.
Winners will be selected based on a one-page essay that “examines their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a release. Academic grades and financial needs are not considered for the scholarships.
Entrants must be a Michigan high school student, but do not need to be a LAFCU member. Entries can be uploaded and more information is available at www.lafcu.com/writetoeducate.
Tips for dealing with potholes
DEARBORN — AAA - The Auto Club Group offered some tips to dealing with potholes on Michigan roads.
Frequently a problem with the thawing and freezing of the winter weather, a AAA survey found 1 in 10 drivers "sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole" with an average price tag of $600 per repair, costing drivers $26.5 billion in 2021.
AAA tips to dealing with potholes include:
- Be aware on the roadways because a slight puddle may be a deep pothole
- Make sure tires are properly inflated
- Check the road ahead for potholes
- Slow down, because it a pothole cannot be avoided, a reduction in speed can greatly increases the chance of damage
If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you think something is off with the vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for an inspection.
Boat building school investment
WASHINGTON, D.C — The Economic Development Administration is awarding $2.7 million to the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville, according to a release from U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Gary Peters (D-Michigan).
The Great Lakes Boat Building School will use the funds to build "a 10,000-square-foot school expansion, build new boat-docking infrastructure, and purchase additional marine training equipment," according to the release. This grant will be matched with $686,595 in funds "and is expected to more than double the school’s annual graduation students to 50 students," according to the release.
According to the Great Lakes Boating School, the expansion will double the annual economic impact in Mackinac County from $1 million to $2 million.
HUD announces $2.6B in awards
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Fiscal Year 2021 Continuum of Care Competition Awards "to communities to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability," according to a release.
The 2021 awards also include approximately $102 million for new domestic violence support projects.
Michigan was awarded a total of $86,588,055, according to the HUD website. The award included $1,408,812 to Grand Traverse, Antrim and Leelanau counties.
January home production drops
LANSING — The Home Builders Association of Michigan recently announced single family housing permits dropped nearly 14% in January compared to the same period from 2021.
"With supply chain challenges and building material prices skyrocketing, interest rates poised to move up, ongoing workforce shortages and new code requirements under review, including thousands of dollars in mandatory new energy regulations now under consideration, building homes at attainable prices for the average Michigan family is becoming nearly impossible," HBAM CEO Bob Filka said in the release. "We’re hitting a cost ceiling that is pushing more and more Michigan families away from being able to purchase a home."
The release went on to note that "for every thousand-dollar increase in the cost of a new home in Michigan, more than 5,400 households are priced out of being able to afford one," according to a recent study by the National Association of Home Builders.
Meijer donates to Hispanic chambers
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer donated $1 million to 17 local affiliates of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in the Midwest, according to a release from the retailer.
The donation is "part of its ongoing commitment to supporting diverse businesses and communities," according to the release.
The Michigan portion of the donation included Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
