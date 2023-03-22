Club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Fresh Coast Quarterly Club, hosted by Michigan’s Creative Coast, gathers from 5-7 p.m. March 23 at City Opera House.
Learn about opera house programs. Admission is free.
National Ag Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. — National Agriculture Day was March 21. The day was created 50 years ago “to recognize America’s farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners,” according to a release from the United States Department of Agriculture.
In Michigan, National Agriculture Day is a chance to look to the future, the release said. State agriculture producers are “investing in climate solutions to ensure a prosperous agricultural future for generations to come” and the industry is “uniquely positioned to deliver solutions by implementing climate-smart production practices that conserve natural resources, build healthier soils, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon,” according to the release.
Company awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Century 21 Real Estate LLC presented Century 21 Northland with the Century 21 President’s Hall of Fame Award.
The award recognizes the Traverse City office for earning the Century 21 President’s Award for at least 10 out of the last 12 years.
The president’s award also required the local office to meet sales production and customer service goals, according to a release.
Impact100 membership deadline
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City aims to increase its membership to 400 women before the April 1 deadline.
The organization awards grants to nonprofits, with each member donating $1,000 annually.
Sign up via impacttc.org/join. Contact: info@impacttc.org; 231-499-5672.
NMCAA workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in April.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: April 4, 11 and 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The in-person session goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 26-27 via Zoom. The in-person event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free foreclosure education and budget coaching.
To register for NMCAA workshops, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Munson program recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center’s Echocardiography program received the Bronze Milestone Recognition from IAC Echocardiography.
The hospital was recognized for 20 years of IAC accreditation. Every three years, IAC accredited facilities go through an application and review process to regain accreditation.
Returns due soon
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury reminds taxpayers that individual income tax returns are due April 18.
People may file electronically or by mail. Learn more at mifastfile.org and https://etreas.michigan.gov/iit/home.
Manufacturing conference
LANSING — The Michigan Manufacturers Association hosts the 2023 MFG Operations Conference April 24 at Crowne Plaza Lansing West.
The speaker list was recently announced. The conference opens with Rick Snyder, former Michigan governor and CEO of SensCy, and closes with Anthony Trecapelli, of Gemini Group Inc. The list also includes Tom Kelly, of Automation Alley; Thomas Jurasek and Andrew Gissal, of Bearex; Bryan Powrozek, of Clayton & McKervey; Shawn O’Farrell, of Disher; Nathan Leaman, of Frontline Training Solutions; Kathleen Schulz, of Gallagher; Tom Shemanski, of Rehmann; Jason Piasecki, of Revel and Mike Dergis, of Sigred Solutions.
Register for the conference at mimfg.org/mfgoperations.
Apply for Home Heating Credit
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury invites Michiganders to apply for the Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30.
Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind, disabled veterans and seniors may qualify for assistance with their energy bills.
Learn more about Home Heating Credit at https://bit.ly/3Tn2bOy. Forms and instructions are available via Michigan.gov/incometax or by calling 517-636-4486.
Credit union raffle winner
LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union announces Michelle Wilcox as the Q1 2023 Desk Drawer Fund Member Raffle winner. She was selected to receive $20,000.
MSUFCU and OU Credit Union members could purchase raffle tickets at any credit union branch. During the first quarter of the year, 2,504 tickets were sold and $41,080 collected, according to a release. Half of this amount will go to the Desk Drawer Fund.
Members can enter the Q2 2023 raffle, with ticket sales beginning April 17.
Governor awards youth grants
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded $3 million in Young Professionals grants tp the state’s Michigan Works! organizations.
Agencies received $100,000-250,000 to “support the creation and/or enhancement of a locally-developed Young Professionals employment initiative,” according to a release. Young Professionals aims to provide employment and education opportunities for residents ages 14-24. This may include on-site, virtual and hybrid career exploration activities.
Parents may contact a local Michigan Works! agency to learn about available programs. Contact a Michigan Works! Service Center at 800-285-9675 or visit MichiganWorks.org.
Loan program launches
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation recently announced the new Michigan Economic Opportunity fund, a $10 million micro-business loan program for women, veterans and entrepreneurs of color in Michigan.
Michigan Women Forward, a community development financial institution, will manage the fund and process applications and referrals from bank partners. The MEDC provided a $1 million grant, the State Small Business Credit Initiative supplied $1.5 million, Huntington National Bank contributed $1.5 million and the Ballmer Group supplied $1.5 million to support the program, according to a release.
Business persons can apply for up to $50,000 in loans at miwf.org.
DTE invests in businesses
DETROIT — DTE Energy invested $2.5 billion in Michigan businesses in 2022 to create more than 11,000 jobs in the state, according to a release.
The company’s local spending in 2022 increased 13.5% over 2021. Last year, DTE spent more than $894 million with suppliers and $900 million with Detroit-based companies, according to the release.
DTE invested almost $19 million with 120 companies in northwest and northeast Michigan.
Michigan companies can get information about bid opportunities at DTE at dteenergy.com/supplychain.
Illegal shippers in court
LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission won two court cases against illegal alcohol shippers in February.
New Jersey-based M & M Wines Corp. is required to pay $9,500 and stop selling and shipping wine in Michigan. Hawaii-based Island Distillers Inc. must pay $25,000 and stop illegal sales and shipments of its products into Michigan.
“These enforcement actions are just the latest examples of holding illegal out-of-state companies accountable for breaking our laws and jeopardizing Michigan small businesses, jobs and critical tax revenue in our communities,” said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association, in a release.
According to the release, illegal alcohol shipments are not tracked under Michigan’s laws so they cannot be verified as safe to consume. Illegal shippers also do not pay taxes.
January unemployment rose
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced that the not seasonally adjusted jobless rates went up in Michigan’s 17 labor markets in January.
“Michigan’s regional labor markets experienced typical increases in unemployment rates in January,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in a release. “Payroll jobs also fell seasonally in all Michigan metro areas over the month.”
According to the release, regional jobless rates ranged from 3.5-9.5% in January, while unemployment rate increases were 0.5-2%. Additionally, total employment was down in January, and workforce levels increased in 15 regions. All Michigan counties showed an increase in jobless rates from December to January, with the median increase at 1.2%.
Tax tools for farmers
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency partners with tax professionals around the country to provide information and resources for farmers and ranchers.
Tools include on-demand webinars, a tax estimator and details about USDA program payments like those from the Inflation Reduction Act. Learn more at farmers.gov/taxes.
USDA agreements
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has up to $9.5 million available for Compost and Food Waste Reduction pilot projects during fiscal year 2023.
Funding can “support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans,” according to a release.
“These cooperative agreements support communities in their efforts to reduce and divert food waste from landfills,” said Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby in the release. “These projects will empower communities to reduce waste and support agricultural producers through increased access to compost to improve soil health on their operations.”
Projects should start Dec. 1, 2023 and finish Dec. 1, 2025. The USDA Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production accepts applications until June 15 at grants.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.