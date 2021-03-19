Nessel reissues consumer alert
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a consumer alert about scammers claiming to be from local health departments or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Callers claim to offer “anything from medication and at-home COVID-19 tests to grants from the government while demanding personally identifiable information,” according to a release. Previous reports focused on the Ionia County Health Department and the Benzie Leelanau Public Health Department, according to the release.
Anyone who receives a call they suspect to be a scam should hang up the phone. No one should give out personal information to an unsolicited caller.
Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website or by calling 877-765-8388.
Scholarship apps due March 31
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of NW MI is accepting Applications for its annual scholarship. Scholarships are open to members, their current employees, and immediate family members. See application and requirements online at www.bxtvc.com under the resources tab. Applications are due Wednesday, March 31 by 4:30 p.m. and can be mailed to 1373 Barlow Street Traverse City, MI 49686; dropped off; or emailed to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
Cherryland Cares awards $22,250
GRAWN — Cherryland Cares awarded $22,250 to three nonprofit organizations. Benzie Senior Resources, Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association and Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan received grants.
Cherryland Cares is a charitable fund overseen five volunteer Cherryland Electric Cooperative members who review grant applications and allocate money. The program is funded by members electing to round up their monthly Cherryland electric bill to the nearest dollar.
Copper Ridge surgeries expand
TRAVERSE CITY — Copper Ridge Surgery Center in Traverse City is now using the daVinci Surgical System to perform gynecological procedures.
The da Vinci Surgical System is “designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and provides them with high-definition 3D vision, magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance,” according to a release.
The da Vinci makes surgery less evasive and other benefits to the patient include a reduction in scar tissue and post-op pain. More information is available at www.surgerytc.com or by calling (231) 392-8900.
Michigan housing survey launched
LANSING —The Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the Statewide Housing Plan Partner Advisory Council has launched a survey on housing issues in Michigan.
The survey is confidential, takes 10 minutes to complete and will be active until April 11. The survey is available online, by PDF or by paper. To download a PDF, go to Michigan.gov/housingplan. Completed surveys can be emailed to MSHDA-MISHP@Michigan.gov, or mailed to Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Attention: SHP Survey, 735 E. Michigan Ave., PO Box 30044, Lansing, MI 48909.
There is a help line available at 1-833-312-2002.
