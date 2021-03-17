Area NAHU chapter honored
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Association of Health Underwriters was named a 2021 Gold Certified chapter of the National Association of Health Underwriters.
Headquartered in Traverse City, the NMAHU chapter is comprised of 55 independent insurance agents in the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.
According to a release, the NMAHU aims to “provide residents northern Michigan residents with a preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefit professionals for their health and financial well-being.” More nformation is available at www.nmahu.org.
Yoplait donates refrigerated truck
REED CITY — Yoplait donated a new 53-foot refrigerated truck to help Feeding America West Michigan to distribute cold-food products across the organization’s 40-county service area.
Valued at $75,000, the refrigerated trailer truck can hold 45,000 pounds of food. A donation event was held March 15 in Reed City.
Among the residents benefitting from Feeding America West Michigan are those in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
Rental assistance program unveiled
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority on Monday unveiled a new $282 million rental assistance program.
According to a release, the program will “help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent.” With $340 million to be appropriated by the state legislature, the program is expected to have $622 million available.
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program replaces the Eviction Diversion Program launched in July 2020 by MSHDA. According to the release, CERA is expected to assist “between 50,000 and 55,000 families, or 140,000 individuals” in 2021.
Landlords or tenants may initiate application. Renters earning 80% or less of the area median income are eligible.
More information is available at www.Michigan.gov/CERA.
SCORE offers virtual workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will host a virtual workshop March 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Time to Sell Your Business? Learn the Process and Maximize Value” is the title of the free workshop. Curtis Kuttnauer, Senior Partner at Golden Circle Advisors and a SCORE mentor, is the featured speaker.
Topics include the process necessary for the potential sale of a business, details of the selling process including the six ‘exits’ and how to increase the value of a business.
SCORE workshops can fill up fast. For more information or to register, visit https://traversecity.score.org/event/choosing-right-path-you-and-your-business.
More than 62,000 taken for ReconnectLANSING — More than 62,000 applications for tuition-free community college have been accepted since Michigan Reconnect launched Feb. 2.
The Michigan Department of Labor and Opportunity’s initial goal was to enlist 60,000 applicants by Memorial Day. The applicant numbers jumped when some 14,000 who didn’t qualify for Futures for Frontliners were automatically enrolled in the Michigan Reconnect program.
The number who applied in northern Michigan totaled 1,885. Grand Traverse County had 446 applicants followed by Emmet (120), Otsego (113), Iosco (103) and Alpena (101).
To be eligible for Michigan Reconnect, one must be at least 25 years old, have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma and not yet completed a college degree (associate or bachelor’s). For more information and to apply, visit www.michigan.gov/Reconnect.
Michigan housing survey launched
LANSING —The Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the Statewide Housing Plan Partner Advisory Council has launched a survey on housing issues in Michigan.
The survey is confidential, takes 10 minutes to complete and will be active until April 11. The survey is available online, by PDF or by paper. To download a PDF, go to Michigan.gov/housingplan.
Completed surveys can be emailed to MSHDA-MISHP@Michigan.gov, or mailed to Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Attention: SHP Survey, 735 E. Michigan Ave., PO Box 30044, Lansing, MI 48909.
There is a help line available at 1-833-312-2002.
BBB: Gift cards popular scam tool
GRAND RAPIDS — Gift cards are becoming a popular tool for scammers, according to a release from the Better Business Bureau.
According to a study from the BBB, scammers have used gift cards leading to the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars during the last few years.
Losses reported to BBB Scam Tracker for gift card payment nearly tripled between 2017 and 2020. The median loss in 2020 was $700.
“If you’re asked to make payment via gift card for whatever reason, you almost certainly are dealing with a scam,” Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in the release. “Gift cards don’t carry the same protections as credit or debit cards, so funds spent on gift cards are funds you cannot get back.”
According to the release, a victim of a gift card scam should contact the issuer of the card, the Better Business Bureau (BBB.org/scamtracker), the Michigan Attorney General’s Office (mi.gov/agcomplaints), the Federal Trade Commission (reportfraud.ftc.gov or 1-877-FTC-Help), the Internet Crime Complaint (ic3.gov/complaint) or the Consumer Financial Protection Agency (consumerfinance.gov/complaint or 1-855-411-2372).
Millions available to pay winter bills
JACKSON — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy launched a campaign to make sure state residents are aware there are “tens of millions in federal, state and local dollars that will help households and small businesses pay winter heating bills,” according to a release.
People who are struggling to pay energy bills should call 2-1-1or go to www.mi211.org.
Residents can also apply for State Emergency Relief at michigan.gov/mibridges, contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 and/or apply for a Home Heating Credit at michigan.gov/treasury.
GVSU honored for supplier diversity programs
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University was one of nine colleges and universities recognized by Insight Into Diversity Magazine “for taking proactive steps to support minority-owned businesses through its supplier diversity program,” according to a release.
“This is a university commitment and it takes all of us to make sure it happens,” Valerie Rhodes-Sorrelle, vendor relations manager for Procurement Services, said in the release. “It might take more planning to cast a wider net of suppliers, but new vendors bring in new ideas and when students see more diversity represented on campus, that’s a win for everyone.”
The university spent 6.8 percent of its money with with diverse suppliers in 2020, a slight increase from 6 percent in 2019, according to the release.
