SCORE workshop is March 17
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter presents a free virtual Market Research and Planning workshop March 17 at noon.
This workshop is designed for those who are in the process of developing a business plan and determining the market potential of their business concept. Topics include accessing market tools to research a business idea, assess potential and develop a business plan.
Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREMarch17.
Chamber hosts coffee hour
BENZONIA — The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce will host a coffee hour with State Sen. Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington) on March 18.
The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be held at the Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 826 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia.
The coffee hours are open to residents of the 35th District “to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue,” according to a release from the chamber.
NAHU chapter earns award
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Association of Health Underwriters was recognized as a 2022 Gold Certified chapter of the National Association of Health Underwriters.
NMAHU comprises more than 50 independent insurance agents in the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula. The goal of NMAHU is to be the “organization for health insurance and employee benefit professionals for their health and financial well-being,” according to a release.
More information on the chapter is available at www.nmahu.org.
Competition deadline March 18
JACKSON — Deadline to enter in the Consumers Energy Foundation’s Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition is March 18.
The competition provides $50,000 for “three projects that aim to help small communities in Michigan grow and thrive,” according to a release. The Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan will select 10 finalists to make their pitch at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville May 16-18. The top three winners will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.
Communities with a population of up to 10,000 can submit proposals or learn more about the CEDA conference at https://cedamichigan.org/rpm/conference-rpm/.
In-person strategy sessions return
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect announced its Economic Strategy Sessions will return in person in 2022.
The sessions are designed “to engage high-level investors, community leaders, and business owners with the key pillars of our region’s economic development strategy and to provide guidelines for the growth of our region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” according to a release from Traverse Connect.
The 2022 series focuses on business bootcamp resources.
The first event on accessing credit and capital is scheduled for April 13 at Delmar Traverse City, 615 E. Front St.
Scheduled panelists include Promethient CEO and Director Bill Myers; Commongrounds Project Director and Co-founder Kate Redman; Boomerang Catapult Chief Financial Officer and Northern Michigan Angels Executive Director Jody Trietch; and West Shore Bank Senior Vice President and Market Lender Sid Van Slyke.
Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. with the program scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $50 and the session is only open to Traverse Connect investors.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/TCEconStrategy.
State lighthouses awarded $100K
LANSING — Two historic Michigan lighthouses received $100,000 in Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program grants from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office.
Funding for this program comes from the sale of specialty Save Our Lights license plates from the Michigan Secretary of State.
The 2022 MLAP grant recipients are Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association ($40,000) near Ludington and the City of Grand Haven ($60,000) for the Grand Haven Entrance Lights.
Applicants must have at least half of the MLAP grant in matching funds.
MESP encourages investing refund
LANSING — Michigan Education Savings Program Administrator Diane Brewer is encouraging people to invest their tax refunds in an MESP account, according to a release.
Federal tax refunds averaged $2,873 in 2021, according to IRS data. MESP is a state-sponsored, tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan to help people save for the cost of higher education. The program was created in 2000.
MESP has more than 294,000 accounts with total assets exceeding $7.3 billion and has 22 different investment options, according to the release. More information about MESP is available at MISaves.com or by calling 877-861-6377.
