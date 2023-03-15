Business basics workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City presents the Business Model Basics workshop at noon March 16 at Traverse Area District Library and virtually.
Learn about structuring a new business as well as different business models and organizational tips. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3J4V1K0.
Lunch and Learn set
TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms will host a Lunch and Learn March 22 titled “The Myths and Reality of Tech Entrepreneurship and Getting Funded.” The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20Fathoms, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400.
Melanie de Vries, Tech Team consultant with the Michigan Small Business Development Center, leads the session. Topics include helping entrepreneurs understand what it takes to succeed and secure investment. Register at https://bit.ly/20F-3-23.
Women in business grants
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce’s group Connecting Women in Business offers the Summer 2023 “Go Grants for Girls.”
Awards from $100-600 go to girls in fifth through 10th grade near Charlevoix, Emmet and northern Antrim counties. Interested girls must work with an adult to submit the application by March 31.
Find more details and forms at petoskeychamber.com/connecting-women-in-business. Questions: 231-347-4150; lisa@petoskeychamber.com.
GTRCF awards grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to Venture North Funding and Development.
The donation from the foundation to Venture North is the latest grant to the nonprofit Venture North, according to a release. The Foundation provided resources two years ago to “to make grants to small businesses and to meet urgent needs during the COVID pandemic” and provided funding in 2022 Venture North is deploying now for business loans, according to the release.
“This is an inspiring partnership,” Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation President and CEO Dave Mengebier said in the release. “Through Venture North, as a nonprofit partner, we can directly help communities and their small businesses and families, which we know is critical to advancing our vision of healthy, resilient, thriving communities for all.”
“Through the ongoing assistance of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, we are able to join them in helping small businesses grow and prosper,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release. “As the backbone of northwest Michigan’s economy, small businesses are crucial to the economic well-being and quality of life in the region. The Community Foundation is also sending a strong statement about how the power of philanthropy can be of direct benefit in improving our economy and creating jobs, particularly in areas of the region that are in economic distress.”
Venture North has provided $8.6 million while leveraging an additional $27 million in 147 loans to small businesses, provided more than 300 mini grants and assisted more than 1,100 businesses with consulting services, according to the release.
Dollar General open
GRAWN — Dollar General recently opened a store at 5210 U.S. 31 South.
The new location is expected to employ six to 10 workers. Interested persons can apply via https://careers.dollargeneral.com/.
The company plans to donate 100 new books to an area elementary school. Additionally, schools, nonprofits and libraries within 15 miles of the store may apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Governor’s Breakfast planned
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Governor’s Breakfast this spring at the Wexford County Civic Center.
The governor’s office still needs to confirm a date and time, according to a March 3 release. Past events have occurred on the second or third Friday in April.
General admission is $40; sponsorship ranges from $250-2,000.
More information is available at cadillac.org or by calling 231-775-9776.
New training program
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College and Northwest Michigan Works! offer the new Survey Technician Training Program from April 6 to May 6.
The program includes an overview of technology used in the survey and civil engineering industry, including construction and inspection areas.
The free program is open to ages 18 and older who have a high school diploma or GED. Funding is provided by a Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program grant given to Northwest Michigan Works! by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
Register at nwm.org/surveytech. Contact 231-995-2500 or marinecenter@nmc.edu for more details.
Small town contest
JACKSON — The Consumers Energy Foundation seeks entries for its annual “Put Your Town on the Map” competition that can provide $50,000 for Michigan small towns.
The contest winners receive funding for three projects. Communities with 10,000 or fewer residents may submit proposals until April 7.
Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan select 10 finalists to share their ideas at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference this summer.
Find more details and apply through https://cedamichigan.org/rpm/conference-rpm/.
Shady Lane hosting events
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay is now hosting weddings and events on the property, according to a release.
Missy Check, hospitality and event sales manager at Shady Lane Cellars, said the property is well situated for hosting memorable events. The entire venue for a full day or a half-day or hosts can choose to rent semi-private areas of the estate while the winery is open to the public.
Shady Lane Cellars can accommodate up to 150 people outdoors. The indoor tasting room has a 50-person capacity, according to the release. The property includes an outdoor patio with two bars and an indoor tasting room bar as well as catering space.
Event staff and wine stewards are also available.
Storage business open
TRAVERSE CITY — Portable Storage Solutions of Traverse City opened late last year at 2550 Cass Road.
Portable Storage Solutions purchased Smith Bothers Leasing, which had been in the storage business locally for more than 40 years, according to a release.
Portable Storage Solutions offers 20- and 40-foot storage containers, mobile offices or semi-trailers “delivered to your business, jobsite or home,” according to a release. Storage units are available to rent or buy.
For more information, visit portablesgtoragesolutionsllc.com or call 231-947-4370.
Ferry to go electric
MACKINAC ISLAND — A Mackinac Island passenger ferry will transition to electric after receiving a $3.06 million award from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The Mackinac Island Ferry Company plans to replace two diesel engines with two electric propulsion motors on the “Chippewa” ferry. The project is part of a two or three year plan to redesign the vessel.
KFC partners with online college
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — The KFC Foundation and Western Governors University partnered to offer paid tuition for KFC employees who pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the online university.
Employees can enroll anytime and start online courses when they are ready, according to a release.
Additionally, the KFC Foundation offers participating restaurants employees up to $20,000 in education grants to attend a two- or four-year college, trade school or graduate school of their choice. Employees can apply for the foundation’s scholarships every year.
KFC restaurant employees interested in the WGU program can learn more at Kfcfoundation.org/wgu, and those interested in working at a restaurant can visit kfc.com/careers.
January jobless rate stable
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget released data showing Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rates remained at 4.3 percent, with unemployment not changing to start 2023.
“Michigan’s labor market saw little movement between December and January,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of Michigan’s Center for Data and Analytics, in a release. “The state’s unemployment rate remained flat, while payroll jobs rose slightly.”
According to the release, Michigan’s unemployment rate in January was nine-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate. The U.S. unemployment rate decreased by 0.6 percentage points, while Michigan’s went down by one-tenth of a percentage point since January 2022.
Business week set
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced National Small Business Week is April 30 to May 6 this year.
“National Small Business Week celebrates the resilience, innovation and economic power of America’s small businesses and innovative startups,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in a release.
The annual week is co-hosted by SCORE, a network of mentors working with American businesses. For more details about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW
