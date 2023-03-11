Farm grants awarded
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development provided a total of $400,000 in Farm Innovation Grants to Michigan State University.
The East Lansing school received $200,000 to help with climate resiliency and economic return of Michigan beef cattle by reducing feed use and another $200,000 for irrigation efficiency in blueberry orchards using an automatic irrigation system, according to a release.
USDA suggests label rule
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently proposed a rule with new regulations for the “Product of USA” label claim.
The proposed rule, according to a release, allows the optional “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” label to be placed on meat, poultry and egg items only if they come from animals that are born, raised, slaughtered and processed within the United States.
“American consumers expect that when they buy a meat product at the grocery store, the claims they see on the label mean what they say,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in the release. “These proposed changes are intended to provide consumers with accurate information to make informed purchasing decisions.”
Additionally, the USDA conducted a nationwide consumer survey, which shows that the current label misleads consumers. People can submit comments on the proposed rule at www.regulations.gov.
Safety net programs
LANSING — Agricultural producers can enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2023 crop season until March 15.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers these safety net programs “to provide vital income support to farmers experiencing substantial declines in crop prices or revenues,” according to a release.
Producers can sign up for ARC- County or PLC, which are commodity by commodity, or ARC- Individual, which covers the whole farm. If a choice is not submitted by the deadline, the producer’s election will be the same as last year. Farm owners may enroll in either program if they have a share interest in barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed or wheat.
Find more details at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index.
Commented
