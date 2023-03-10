‘Ask the Experts’ webinar
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center hosts the free webinar “Ask the Experts- SBDC Consultants” at 11 a.m. March 15.
Learn about starting, growing or transitioning a business. The session occurs as part of Small Business Development Center Day, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed.
Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3L9Fewg.
Credit union scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union offers $10,000 in scholarships for graduating high school seniors and college students.
Students may apply for the Invested In Scholarship until March 17. Four applicants will receive $2,000.
The Study Abroad Scholarship application is due March 27. Two applicants will receive $1,000.
More details about the awards are under the “Scholarships” section at tbacu.com/investedin.
Prescription delivery
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens partnered with DoorDash and Uber to provide free, same-day prescription delivery of medications that treat HIV.
Patients are eligible if they have a prescription for antiretroviral medication or PrEP from a healthcare provider. Delivery is available within 15 miles of the retail pharmacy.
Check with a health plan to see if same-day delivery is covered or if the plan participates in this program. Visit Walgreens.com/prescriptiondelivery to choose the “Same Day Rx Delivery” option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.