SCORE offers virtual workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will host a virtual workshop March 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Time to Sell Your Business? Learn the Process and Maximize Value” is the title of the free workshop. Curtis Kuttnauer, Senior Partner at Golden Circle Advisors and a SCORE mentor, is the featured speaker.
Topics include the process necessary for the potential sale of a business, details of the selling process including the six ‘exits’ and how to increase the value of a business.
SCORE workshops can fill up fast. For more information or to register, visit https://traversecity.score.org/event/choosing-right-path-you-and-your-business.
Cherry Republic posts job openings
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic announced it has immediate job openings at its Glen Arbor headquarters and seasonal positions at its retail locations in Michigan.
According to a release, Cherry Republic has openings in:
- Glen Arbor headquarters: Digital Marketing Specialist (full-time) and customer experience manager (full-time)
- Glen Arbor Cherry Public House: Kitchen Manager (full-time), pub servers (seasonal), line cooks (seasonal) and dishwashers (seasonal)
- Empire Distribution & Fulfillment Center: Fulfillment manager (full-time), bakery associate (full-time)
- Traverse City store: Assistant manager (full-time), supervisor (full-time), sales ambassadors (seasonal)
- Glen Arbor, Charlevoix, Ann Arbor and Holland stores: Sales ambassadors (seasonal) and supervisors (seasonal)
Applications and job descriptions are available at https://cherryrepublic.com/discover/employment/.
Entrepreneurial event March 25-26
MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce has created a two-day virtual event focused on entrepreneurs.
According to a release, the event will “help entrepreneurs and current business owners think through questions about potential customers and the community marketplace, to build entrepreneurial skills and to provide necessary tools to take a great idea and turn it into a successful business.” The event will be held virtually starting on March 25, and conclude with a full list of activities for Entrepreneurial Day on March 26.
All of the programming is free, but registration is required at www.ManisteeChamber.com.
Meaghan Kennedy, originally from Manistee native and founder of Orange Sparkle Ball in Atlanta, Georgia, will begin the event with the keynote presentation March 25 at 7 p.m.
Isabelle Swiderski, founder of Seven25 and Protagoniste, will host a three-hour workshop titled “Idea to Market: Define your business idea to quickly test with your potential customers” on March 26 at 9 a.m.
The Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center will host four fast-paced, 30-minute sessions on March 26. Topics and speakers include:
- Retail Stores Pivoting to Online Sales by Tim Rehard, SBDC, Grand Valley State University
- Focus Four — The Small Business Management System by Michael Gay, SBDC, Grand Valley State University
- Business Planning with a Purpose by Gretchen Swanson, SBDC, Networks Northwest
- Navigating the New Venture Lending Landscape by Joni Krolczyk, SBDC, Networks Northwest
4Front Credit Union is the sponsor of the virtual event.
MBA meets virtually this week
MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinac Bridge Authority will meet virtually March 12.
The MBA’s Finance Committee meets at 9 a.m. followed by the MBA’s regular board meeting at 10:30 a.m. The meetings will be conducted on the Microsoft Teams platform.
Agenda items include include traffic and revenue reports, information about ongoing bridge maintenance and an update on the bridge’s toll software upgrades. The board is also expected to meet in closed session to discuss bridge security.
Both meetings will be available for public viewing and commenting through YouTube (with closed captioning) and Livestream. Comments can also be submitted online. Comments submitted before 3 p.m. Thursday will be provided to the board prior to the meeting.
Local credit union recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union in Traverse City was named one of the ‘Best and Brightest’ companies to work for in 2020 by the National Association for Business Resources.
According to a release from 4Front, the credit union also earned the national recognition in 2018 and 2019. The release added 4Front was chosen as one of 183 national winners this spring from among 1,700 nominations.
“Despite the many challenges that 2020 brought, together we have maintained a fun and active work environment that includes competitive pay, excellent benefits and state of the art facilities and equipment, all of which have contributed to this recognition,” 4Front Credit Union CEO Andy Kempf said in the release. “We look forward to carrying this title for many years to come.”
EGLE offers clean fuel grants
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced a $30 million funding opportunity for commercial transportation.
According to a release, the funding is “for the replacement of commercial, mass transit and transportation support vehicles that move products with new models, including electric, alternative fuel and diesel vehicles.”
In three parts, the request for proposals covers “medium and heavy-duty local freight trucks, transit and shuttle buses, freight switchers, tug and ferry boats, port cargo handling equipment, forklifts and airport ground support equipment. Funds will also be available in the future to install shore power for vessels that operate within the Great Lakes.”
The Fuel Transformation Program is funded by Volkswagen’s diesel settlement money allocated to the state. The goal of the program is to “reduce oxides of nitrogen emissions and maximize air quality benefits statewide, reduce diesel emissions from school buses and increase adoption of zero emission and alternative fuel vehicles and equipment.”
The application period for the first of three rounds of funding is open for medium and heavy-duty trucks, and shuttle and transit buses (Classes 4-8). School buses are not eligible. The other two funding areas are for freight switchers, Great Lakes tugs and ferry boats and shore power and airport ground support equipment, port cargo handling equipment and forklifts.
More information about the RFPs is available by emailing Debbie Swartz at SwartzD@Michigan.gov.
HFHM receives $10K contribution
LANSING — Habitat for Humanity of Michigan received a $10,000 contribution from State Farm to support its Housing Counseling and Financial Education program.
According to a release from the state HFHM, Habitat for Humanity Northeast Michigan has participated in the counseling and financial education program since 2016. “Financial capabilities services include financial management and individual financial counseling with consumers and are available to anyone living in Michigan,” the release added.
HFHM became a HUD-certified housing counseling agency in 2017. Some state Habitat affiliates have been offering the counseling and financial education component for nearly 10 years.
Pending home sales fall in Jan.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales decreased 2.8 percent nationally in January 2021 compared to December 2020, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors.
Pending home sales were 13 percent higher as compared to January 2020, the release added.
“Pending home sales fell in January because there are simply not enough homes to match the demand on the market,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “That said, there has been an increase in permits and requests to build new homes.”
The NAR release reported “a consistent rise in housing permits for single-family homes for eight straight months.”
The National Association of Realtors trade association represents more than 1.4 million members. More information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor and the full release is available at www.nar.realtor/newsroom.
WSCC water project receives awardSCOTVILLE — A Fleis & VandenBrink designed and constructed new water system for West Shore Community College received an Engineering Merit Award in the 2021 American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan’s annual Engineering & Surveying Excellence competition.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Fleis & VandenBrink has an office in Traverse City.
According to a release, the award “recognizes outstanding Michigan engineering and surveying projects from the past year and the engineering professionals who have significantly contributed to the profession.”
The project was finished in June 2020 and was a collaboration between F&V, the college, the city of Ludington and the city of Scottville. The 50,000-gallon elevated water tank featured an automated water flushing device to restore water quality.
The award was announced Feb. 26 during the 56th ACEC annual awards ceremony.
MSUFCU earns Wellness Award
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received the 2020 National Best and Brightest in Wellness award from the National Association for Business Resources. It is the sixth consecutive year the credit union earned the award.
According to a release, the Wellness Award “recognizes organizations that make their workplaces, their employees, and the communities they serve healthier places to live and work.”
