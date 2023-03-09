Health plan accredited
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health received Health Equity Accreditation status from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
This means the health plan can access NCQA programs that aim to assist in improving and prioritizing health equity for patients and communities, according to a release.
Social workers recognized
ANN ARBOR — Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice, members of NorthStar Care Community, celebrate National Social Work Month.
The organizations recognize hospice social workers who work with individuals involved in patient care, including family members, doctors, nurse practitioners and others. Hospice social workers can help families complete medical paperwork, connect patients to resources, develop care plans for patients and more.
AAA: Fear on the rise
DEARBORN — Concerns about self-driving cars have risen in the last year, according to the annual automated vehicle survey released by AAA.
The survey found 68% of drivers are afraid of riding in a self-driving vehicle. That’s up from 55% in 2022 and is the largest annual increase since 2020.
“We did not expect such a dramatic shift in consumer concerns from previous years,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Though it isn’t entirely surprising, given the number of high-profile crashes that have recently occurred from over-reliance on current vehicle technologies.”
Verizon dividend
NEW YORK — Verizon Communications Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, according to a release from the company. The dividend was unchanged from the previous two quarters.
The quarterly dividend is payable May 1 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10.
Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding and made $10.8 billion in cash dividend payments in 2022, according to the release.
