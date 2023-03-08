Chamber winners
BENZONIA — The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce named Labadie’s Summer Place Casuals as its Outstanding Business of the Year and the Benzie County Community Chest as its Community Impact Award for 2022.
Labadie’s Summer Place Casuals “embodies the ability to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Benzie area so that its residents and business community will prosper” while the Benzie County Community Chest “is a member non-profit organization exemplifies the purpose of this award, which is to recognize their efforts that have a positive impact on our community,” according to the release.
The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its Annual Banquet & Awards Celebration March 23 at Crystal Mountain Resort. Tickets are $50 with a table sponsor (includes six tickets) for $400. Purchase at https://business.benzie.org/events/details/chamber-annual-banquet-awards-celebration-15989.
Early registration
GRAND RAPIDS — Early registration is open for the 17th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition May 17-19 in Grand Rapids.
Enter online at glintcap.org/register. There is no limit to the number of entries. Payment is handled via PayPal, which accepts major credit and debit cards.
The early registration window is open through March 20. Commercial Division fees are $75 per entry and Noncommercial Division fees are $20 per entry. Fees increase to $85 and $25, respectively, on March 21.
Questions about entry registration or other matters can be sent to eric@ciderguide.com.
Sub shop fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Jersey Mike’s hosts the annual “Month of Giving” campaign through March 29.
Throughout the month, customers can donate to the Father Fred Foundation at Jersey Mike’s, 110 Munson Ave. or through the mobile app. The eatery will give all March 29 sales to the local organization.
Bridge authority meets
SOUTHFIELD — Mackinac Bridge Authority meets at 9 a.m. March 10 at the Michigan Department of Transportation Metro Region Office.
MBA will get an update on an upcoming rehabilitation project for the north viaduct span of the Mackinac Bridge, hear the annual and underwater inspection report and set a meeting schedule for the rest of the year.
The session is also available to view on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s YouTube channel.
Chamber hosts seminars
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Chamber offers seminars for businesses.
“Legal Landscape Affecting Employers” is set from 8-10 a.m. March 14 at Genesis Center. Learn about recent court rulings that decrease employer protections. Beverages are provided. Admission is $25 until noon March 13.
“Protecting Your Business from Cyber Attacks” begins at 11:30 a.m. March 17 via Zoom. Any business or organization may obtain information about types of cyber attacks and free resources they can access. Sign up for either session via petoskeychamber.com.
Business After Hours
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours goes from 5-7 p.m. March 14 at 133 River St.
Sponsors are The Town Club and Amy Kate Designs/ Golden Hill Farms. Food and drinks are served.
Admission is $5 for chamber members, $10 for others. More details: 231-264-8202.
Parents, kids invited to workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers Mini Money Masters at 5 p.m. March 15 for parents and their children under 17. This occurs at the Traverse City office.
The workshop is also offered at 4:30 p.m. March 16 at 2240 Mitchell Park Drive, Unit A, in Petoskey.
Mini Money Masters is for families who are signed up for the “Double Your Dollars” or the Individual Development Account (IDA) match-savings programs. Call 231-947-3780 with questions or to preregister for these programs before March 15.
Business basics class
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City leads the Business Model Basics workshop at noon March 16 at Traverse Area District Library and online.
Learn about different business models and how to structure a business from Jeff Hamilton, a former strategy consultant and small business owner.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/2wdcakda.
Chamber hosts event
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours goes from 5-7 p.m. March 16 at 1965 Waabizish Drive. Food and networking are included.
The theme is “March Madness.” Wear sports apparel and watch basketball at Corktown Pizza or Buffalo Wild Wings. Also, Physical Therapist Damon Whitfield from Harbor Springs Therapy and Wellness answers questions during the event.
Cost is $10 for chamber members, $15 for others.
Reading contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union invites kids under 12 to participate in the LMCU Reading Adventure contest.
Kids who read at least five books by March 31 are entered to win $100. Every child will receive a bookmark and sticker for completing the program and dropping off their entry at a LMCU branch.
LMCU membership is not required to participate. Find an entry form at LMCU.org/contests. Winners are drawn in April.
Grant program
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union presents the 2023 Roots in Education teacher grant.
The program provides $1,000 for 25 teachers each year. Awards can go toward school supplies, online learning or anything else related to education.
Students, parents and community members may nominate a preschool through 12th grade teacher in Michigan or Florida. Nominations are accepted through April 7 at LMCU.org/teachergrant.
Gala tickets available
EAST LANSING — Tickets are available for the 2023 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala May 2 from 5-9:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center on the Michigan State University campus.
Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/19th-annual-michigan-celebrates-small-business-gala-2023-tickets-567161915557.
Economic fellowship applications
LANSING — Michigan Economic Developers Association offers the Birgit M. Klohs Fellowship for women and minorities.
The fellowship includes training and professional development including community projects and networking.
Applicants may submit a cover letter, resume and letters of support to allison@medaweb.org by May 4. Questions: 517-241-0011.
Health plan accredited
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health received Health Equity Accreditation status from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
This means the health plan can access NCQA programs that aim to assist in improving and prioritizing health equity for patients and communities, according to a release.
Social workers recognized
ANN ARBOR — Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice, members of NorthStar Care Community, celebrate National Social Work Month.
The organizations recognize hospice social workers who work with individuals involved in patient care, including family members, doctors, nurse practitioners and others. Hospice social workers can help families complete medical paperwork, connect patients to resources, develop care plans for patients and more.
AAA: Fear on the rise
DEARBORN — Concerns about self-driving cars have risen in the last year, according to the annual automated vehicle survey released by AAA.
The survey found 68% of drivers are afraid of riding in a self-driving vehicle. That’s up from 55% in 2022 and is the largest annual increase since 2020.
“We did not expect such a dramatic shift in consumer concerns from previous years,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Though it isn’t entirely surprising, given the number of high-profile crashes that have recently occurred from over-reliance on current vehicle technologies.”
Verizon dividend
NEW YORK — Verizon Communications Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, according to a release from the company. The dividend was unchanged from the previous two quarters.
The quarterly dividend is payable May 1 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10.
Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding and made $10.8 billion in cash dividend payments in 2022, according to the release.
Prescription delivery
DEERFIELD, ILLINOIS — Walgreens partnered with DoorDash and Uber to provide free, same-day prescription delivery of medications that treat HIV.
Patients are eligible if they have a prescription for antiretroviral medication or PrEP from a healthcare provider. Delivery is available within 15 miles of the retail pharmacy.
Check with a health plan to see if same-day delivery is covered or if the plan participates in this program. Visit Walgreens.com/prescriptiondelivery to choose the “Same Day Rx Delivery” option.
Farm grants awarded
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development provided a total of $400,000 in Farm Innovation Grants to Michigan State University.
The East Lansing school received $200,000 to help with climate resiliency and economic return of Michigan beef cattle by reducing feed use and another $200,000 for irrigation efficiency in blueberry orchards using an automatic irrigation system, according to a release.
USDA suggests label rule
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently proposed a rule with new regulations for the “Product of USA” label claim.
The proposed rule, according to a release, allows the optional “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” label to be placed on meat, poultry and egg items only if they come from animals that are born, raised, slaughtered and processed within the United States.
“American consumers expect that when they buy a meat product at the grocery store, the claims they see on the label mean what they say,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in the release. “These proposed changes are intended to provide consumers with accurate information to make informed purchasing decisions.”
Additionally, the USDA conducted a nationwide consumer survey, which shows that the current label misleads consumers. People can submit comments on the proposed rule at www.regulations.gov.
Safety net programs
LANSING — Agricultural producers can enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2023 crop season until March 15.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers these safety net programs "to provide vital income support to farmers experiencing substantial declines in crop prices or revenues," according to a release.
Producers can sign up for ARC- County or PLC, which are commodity by commodity, or ARC- Individual, which covers the whole farm. If a choice is not submitted by the deadline, the producer's election will be the same as last year. Farm owners may enroll in either program if they have a share interest in barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed or wheat.
Find more details at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.