Alliance calls for reopening pathway
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance has asked the state of Michigan “to provide a pathway for a full reopening for all industries, including metrics,” according to a release from the organization.
The Alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations in northern Michigan. The Alliance has more than 7,000 member businesses.
“There is a feeling of desperation and hopelessness for many of our business owners,” Alliance chairperson and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Stacie Bytwork said in the release. “Transparency on how decisions are being made and collaboration with our businesses on these discussions would do a lot to restore hope.”
According to the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, the hospitality industry has seen 3,000 restaurants permanently closed and 200,000 jobs lost.
More information on the Alliance is available at www.nmichiganbusiness.com.
Financial wellness webinar slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and Rehmann are offering a free financial wellness webinar on March 9. “Financial Wellness: PPP and EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loans)” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Guest speaker is Tom Shemanski, a principal with Rehmann’s Finance and Accounting Solutions team. Shemanski, who has been with Rehmann since 2017, has more than 20 years of experience as a chief financial officer.
To register for the webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/ConnectPPPandEIDL.
Kultura Group open for business
TRAVERSE CITY — Kultura Luxury Real Estate Group is open for business in Traverse City under the direction of broker/owners Matt Hodges and Abby Sierzputowski.
Sierzputowski and Hodges have combined to work in real estate for nearly 20 years. Kultura’s website is at https://www.kulturagroup.com/.
Hodges can be reached at (231) 624-1650 or by email at matt@kulturagroup.com. Sierzputowski can be reached at (517) 712-2601 or abby@kulturagroup.com.
PB&J wins 12 regional ADDY Awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Advertising agency PB&J won 12 awards at the Great Lakes Bay Region ADDY Awards, held in Midland on Feb. 26. It won three Gold, eight Silver and a Special Judge’s Award.
“This show is the highlight of the year in our business,” PB&J owner Karl Bastian said in a release. “It’s advertising’s version of the Oscars.”
All the agency’s award-winning work was produced on behalf of Traverse City clients, including 4Front Credit Union, Bay Area Transportation Authority, Grand Traverse Distillery, Third Coast Bakery and Park Street Café. The Traverse City-based ad agency serves clients throughout Michigan and elsewhere.
The ADDY Awards, hosted by the American Advertising Federation, is a national, multi-tiered competition.
DenScore selected for Google AcademyTRAVERSE CITY — DenScore, a healthcare analytics company in Traverse City, was selected to join the second cohort of the Google for Startups Founders Academy, according to a release.
According to the release, the Google for Startups Founders Academy is “a nationwide six-month, equity free program designed to help promising founders and their startups grow revenues and obtain access to capital.” The academy begins March 3 and entails “hands-on workshops across a range of topics including customer acquisition, hiring and fundraising.”
DenScore was founded by Dr. Kyle Gernhofer. According to the release, DenScore is a business-to-business software solution “which helps people receive higher quality, personalized and more affordable dental care” using proprietary technology.
Free scams webinarTRAVERSE CITY — The public is invited to attend a free webinar about online and telephone scams is scheduled for March 17 at 4 p.m.
The webinar is sponsored by the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Charles Hamlyn is scheduled to discuss topics including:
- Common financial scams and schemes
- Typical targets and why
- Ways to protect individuals and families, including children
- What to do if you are a victim of financial fraud and the legal process
Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/TBCACscam. Deadline is March 17 at noon.
For more information, send an email to jdean@traversebaycac.org.
Double Soft Parade release announced
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company announced its Double Soft Parade will be available at the Bellaire Pub and Elk Rapids Taproom on March 19.
According to a release, Double Soft Parade will be distributed in six packs and draft product to “independent retailers across the state throughout the following week.”
The Double Soft Parade is the company’s flagship ale with twice the amount of raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and strawberries.
The “super limited release” is also limited to independent retailers in Michigan. More information is available at www.shortsbrewing.com.
Builders Exchange offers scholarship
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is accepting applications for its annual scholarship.
Scholarships are open to Builders Exchange members, their current employees and immediate family members. Scholarship applications are due March 31 by 4:30 p.m.
The application and requirements are available online at www.bxtvc.com under the ‘Resources’ tab. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the Builders Exchange of NW MI at 1373 Barlow St., Traverse City, MI 49686 or emailed to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
Meijer seeks suppliers
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer will host a second supplier diversity event in May, according to a release from the the grocery chain. Nearly 250 suppliers attended the first Supplier Diversity Summit in November.
The May 4-6 virtual event will focus on beauty and personal care; over-the-counter and wellness; general merchandise and grocery.
According to the release, “certified minority-, LGBTQ-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products in those categories” can apply by March 8 for consideration at https://www.rangeme.com/meijerdiversity.
Emerging Manager Program launches
LANSING — The state announced the launch of the Michigan Small Emerging Manager Program last week.
According to a release, the new program “provides smaller investment fund managers an opportunity to grow by managing state pension fund dollars.” The program also aims to “expand access to capital for emerging small private-market investment managers, focusing on generating returns and increasing the diversity of investments with a broader range of managers.”
The State of Michigan Retirement Systems will make a $300 million commitment to the program, which will be co-managed by Barings and GCM Grosvenor.
Smaller managers interested in the program should visit www.msemprogram.com/.
BBB: Scams hit younger people hard
GRAND RAPIDS — According to the 2020 Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker, younger people are feeling the effects of scams more than ever before.
According to www.BBB.org/RiskReport, those ages 18–24 “reported the highest median losses ($150) and the highest likelihood of loss (56.6 percent) in 2020.” The release said the financial loss for those ages 18-24 was “equal to that of adults 65+, an age group that traditionally sees the highest median loss.”
COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and other measures have made online purchase scams the most common scam reported to the BBB Scam Tracker, followed by employment and Fake Check/Money order scams.
More information from the report is available at www.BBB.org/RiskReport. To report a scam, go to www.BBB.org/ScamTracker. For tips to avoid scams, visit www.BBB.org/ScamTips.
EGLE offers clean fuel grants
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced a $30 million funding opportunity for commercial transportation.
According to a release, the funding is “for the replacement of commercial, mass transit and transportation support vehicles that move products with new models, including electric, alternative fuel and diesel vehicles.”
In three parts, the request for proposals covers “medium and heavy-duty local freight trucks, transit and shuttle buses, freight switchers, tug and ferry boats, port cargo handling equipment, forklifts and airport ground support equipment. Funds will also be available in the future to install shore power for vessels that operate within the Great Lakes.”
The Fuel Transformation Program is funded by Volkswagen’s diesel settlement money allocated to the state. The goal of the program is to “reduce oxides of nitrogen emissions and maximize air quality benefits statewide, reduce diesel emissions from school buses and increase adoption of zero emission and alternative fuel vehicles and equipment.”
The application period for the first of three rounds of funding is open for medium and heavy-duty trucks, and shuttle and transit buses (Classes 4-8). School buses are not eligible. The other two funding areas are for freight switchers, Great Lakes tugs and ferry boats and shore power and airport ground support equipment, port cargo handling equipment and forklifts.
A webinar March 9 at 1 p.m. will explain the three funding opportunities and answer questions from potential applicants. More information about the RFPs is available by emailing Debbie Swartz at SwartzD@Michigan.gov.
Pending home sales fall in Jan.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales decreased 2.8 percent nationally in January 2021 compared to December 2020, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors.
Pending home sales were 13 percent higher as compared to January 2020, the release added.
“Pending home sales fell in January because there are simply not enough homes to match the demand on the market,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “That said, there has been an increase in permits and requests to build new homes.”
The NAR release reported “a consistent rise in housing permits for single-family homes for eight straight months.”
The National Association of Realtors trade association represents more than 1.4 million members. More information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor and the full release is available at www.nar.realtor/newsroom.
