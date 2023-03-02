BBB: Avoid tax scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau alerts taxpayers to scams during tax season, especially identify theft. Scammers may use Social Security numbers and other personal information to file a return to collect the refund, according to a release.
Another tax season scam may involve scammers pretending to be from the IRS. Individuals ask for immediate payment, often through prepaid debt cards or wire transfers. The BBB reminds people that the IRS will not contact consumers like that or ask for personal details over the phone.
Consumers should only use legitimate tax preparation sites like IRS.gov. If impacted by identity theft, call 800-908-4490 and file a complaint through ftc.gov.
Home sales improve
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales improved in January for the second consecutive month, according to a recent release from the National Association of Realtors. All four regions in the United States “posted monthly gains but saw year-over-year drops in transactions,” according to the release.
The Pending Home Sales Index — an indicator of home sales based on contract signings — improved 8.1% to 82.5 in January. Pending transactions dropped by 24.1% compared to January of 2022. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
The NAR is predicting the economy will add jobs throughout this year and 2024, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate “steadily dropping to an average of 6.1% in 2023 and 5.4% in 2024,” according to the release. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun predicts “annual existing-home sales to drop 11.1% in 2023 to a total of 4.47 million units before jumping 17.7% in 2024 (5.26 million units). The NAR projects new-home sales will fall 3.7% year-over-year in 2023 before posting a 19.4% increase in 2024.
Dividend announced
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Raymond James Financial Board of Directors announced its quarterly cash dividend on Feb. 24.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 42 cents per share, payable April 17 to shareholders of record on April 3, according to a release.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of “$0.421875 per depositary share of 6.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $0.3984375 per depositary share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock” payable April , to shareholders of record on March 15, according to the release.
