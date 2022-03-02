PTAC webinars for businesses
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center has two upcoming training webinars.
Understanding & Responding to Government Opportunities is scheduled for March 3 with DCAA Introduction & Overview — Accounting System Requirements set for March 10.
Registration and more information is available under the ‘Events & Workshops’ tab at https://www.networksnorthwest.org/.
Industry 4.0 webinar scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Industry 4.0 Consortium will host a free webinar March 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tom Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Automation Alley, is the featured speaker for the webinar titled Winning the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Register for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/Industry4Webinar.
Education on foreclosure offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has free foreclosure education available online.
The course provides “information about when, where, why and what of the foreclosure process” as well as “tools available to you if faced with the difficult decision of foreclosure,” according to a release.
More information is available at https://www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa.
SCORE workshop is March 17
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will hold a free virtual workshop March 17 at noon.
The topic of the workshop is Market Research and Planning. Register for the workshop at tinyurl.com/TCSCOREMarch22.
Fish cleans up at thrift store
TRAVERSE CITY — Fish Window Cleaning marked “Random Acts of Kindness Day” by cleaning all the windows of the Cherryland Humane Society Thrift Store for free on Wednesday. The thrift store is located at 1253 W. South Airport Road.
Fish Window Cleaning celebrates “Random Acts of Kindness” during the month of February, according to a release.
Fish selects a local organization “that spends its time trying to help others,” according to the release.
PB&J wins top regional ADDY
TRAVERSE CITY — Advertising agency PB&J won Best of Show at the Great Lakes Bay Region ADDY Awards, held in Saginaw on Feb. 25, for a brand campaign it developed for Grand Traverse Distillery that included a company website, point-of-sale materials and an overview video.
PB&J won the most awards of any ad agency in the competition, including 10 Gold, six Silver, and two Special Judge’s awards. It also received special recognition for excellence in copywriting.
“This show is the highlight of the year in our business.
It’s advertising’s version of the Oscars,” PB&J owner Karl Bastian said in a release.
PB&J competed against larger firms from around Michigan.
The agency’s winning work was produced on behalf of Traverse City clients including Maxbauer Meat Market, Third Coast Bakery and Northern Building Supply.
The ADDY Awards, hosted by the American Advertising Federation, is a national, multi-tiered competition.
Caution urged with Ukraine donations
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is advising potential donors “to be deliberate with their donations to help the people of Ukraine,” according to a release from the organization.
The BBB has Standards for Charity Accountability that can be accessed at https://give.org/donor-landing-page/bbb-standards-for-charity-accountability.
If there is a crowdfunding request from a charity, check out the group by visiting Give.org.
MLCC public hearing March 24
LANSING — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission will hold its semi-annual public hearing March 24 at 1 p.m. at the Lansing Office of the Commission, located at 525 W. Allegan St. The public can attend the hearing in person or via a teleconference call.
The hearings are designed to hear “any complaints and the views of the public with respect to the administration of the MLCC Code and Rules,” according to a release.
Those who want to attend the hearing via the teleconference call may do so by calling 888-204-5984 and entering the passcode 3198088 when prompted. Those requiring additional services in order to participate in the meeting should call Anita Fawcett at (517) 284-6310 at least two business days prior to the meeting.
More information about the MLCC is available at http://www.michigan.gov/lcc.
1099-G available through MiWAM
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced that claimants can view or download their 1099-G tax statements through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM).
These forms are available to all claimants, even those who did not choose the option to receive their 1099-G electronically.
For those who chose to receive a paper copy, the UIA began this week to mail paper copies of the form.
The 1099-G is prepared annually by UIA and report the amount received in unemployment benefits and tax withheld.
Those receiving unemployment benefits in 2021 will need the 1099-G form to complete both federal and state tax returns.
To access the 1099-G electronically, log into MiWAM and click on the ‘1099-G’ link under the ‘I Want To’ heading. Click on the 1099-G letter for the 2021 tax year.
BBB: Beware of hidden charges
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is warning consumers to watch out for free-trial-offer scams, which are reported to be on the increase this year.
Traditionally these scams are advertised by mail or social media, but also can include unsolicited text messages.
“Winners are offered the items for free, and only have to pay shipping,” according to the release. “Consumers then find a larger, recurring amount charged to their bank account or credit card. These hidden subscriptions are often hard to get out of. On top of that, the prizes are rarely as valuable as advertised.”
The BBB offered some tips to avoid free trial offer scams, including:
- Beware of texts or emails from someone you don’t know, especially if they offer money or free prizes.
- Be wary of offers available for a short period of time or has a countdown on the screen.
- Read the fine print carefully and know the terms and conditions of what you are signing up for.
- Know your credit card’s rules.
Free trial offer and other scams can be reported to the BBB at bbb.org/scamtracker.
Priority Health awarded grant
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health received a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund that will be used to support advance care planning.
Priority Health will partner with Real Time Medical Systems and Probari on the initiative, which will focus on skilled nursing facilities.
The three will work with up to 15 skilled nursing facilities in the state.
The grant timeline runs through June 30, 2023 and the project will run for a year within that timeframe, according to a release.
For more information, visit priorityhealth.com.
MSUFCU opens Auburn Hills office
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union had the grand opening of its Auburn Hills Regional Office, located at 3220 University Drive, on Feb. 24.
The new three-story, 68,380 square-foot building will house several MSUFCU departments including Learning and Development; Human Resources; Information Technology; Infrastructure Planning and Facilities; and a Call Center.
The credit union’s Auburn Hills Branch is located on the first floor of the new regional office.
AAA social justice scholarships
DEARBORN — As part of the celebration of Black History Month, AAA — The Auto Club Group committed $250,000 in scholarship funds to “help reduce barriers for underrepresented students in higher education,” according to a release.
The AAA Social Justice Innovator Scholarship will be offered to students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, math, and business at Minority Serving Institutions in AAA’s 14-state service area. The first round of grants support five Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Florida; Claflin University, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta; Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee; and North Carolina Central University, Durham, North Carolina.
Every partnership with a university will span three years and annually provide at least two students with funds for course-related materials and supplies. A new round of university partners will be added each year for the next four years.
