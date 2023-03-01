Formula contract back
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 stated in a release that Michigan’s WIC program transitions back to its contract with Similac brand formulas starting March 1. Formula includes Similac Advance, Similac Total Comfort, Similac Sensitive and Similac Isomil Soy.
According to the release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service stopped offering non-contract formula on Feb. 28. Learn more about the transition at www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/assistance-programs/wic/formula-information-for-wic-clients.
Business event at GRNA
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce presents Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. March 8 at Grass River Natural Area.
Hear a presentation about the management plan that GRNA and Three Lakes Association are creating for Grass River. Snacks and mocktails are provided. Admission is $5 per person.
Business webinars set
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest offers two webinars this month.
“Marketing to the Government and Prime Contractors” starts at 11 a.m. March 15. It covers marketing materials, basic government marketing and how the Procurement Technical Assistance Center can help.
The “Mentor-Protégé Program Training” session begins at 11:30 a.m. March 22. Learn about contracting tools for a small business. Questions: APEXaccelerator@networksnorthwest.org.
Register for free through center-gateway.com/2/gateway/106001/events.
Aid for nonprofits
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Michigan Nonprofit Association invite organizations to apply for the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund.
According to a release, $35 million is available for small charitable nonprofits that are impacted by COVID-19. Organizations may complete an intent to apply at MiNonprofitRelief.org. Contact relieffund@mnaonline.org for more information.
Career event signup
TRAVERSE CITY — MiCareerQuest Northwest hosts a career exploration event May 11 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
Ninth graders can talk with employers and learn about regional industries and workplaces during the event. Employers, schools and volunteers can sign up at nwm.org/micqnw. More information: susan.ward@networksnorthwest.org.
Meijer updates perks
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer recently updated its mPerks Program, allowing customers to earn points for each dollar they spend and each eligible prescription they fill at the pharmacy.
Customers may redeem their points when and how they want. Points expire after 90 days. Unclaimed rewards will move to the new program, and current pharmacy credits will be transferred to points.
Shoppers may enroll at meijer.com/mperks or download the Meijer app.
YouthWork jobs available
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Service’s YouthWork Conservations Corps has openings for an AmeriCorps program specialist and a field coordinator.
The full-time program specialist will work remotely and at the Traverse City office. The field coordinator works full time in Traverse City and will travel throughout the state.
To learn more or apply for either position, contact ascott@cfs3l.org or visit cfsnwmi.org/youthwork.
Career resource set
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! recently created a new section of its website to provide another way for people to access the Career Profile Cards.
Northwest Michigan Works! partnered with Northwestern Lower MiSTEM Network to create the cards, which include details about local professionals in STEM-related positions. Each card also highlights the tasks, job outlook and salary range for careers. Industries include information and business services; health care; education and public service; advanced manufacturing; energy, transportation and construction and agriscience/natural resources.
Access the Career Profile Cards at nwm.org/CareerProfiles. Employees may add their career information by submitting an application through https://mistemregion13.com/careerprofilecards/.
Marina recertified
ELK RAPIDS — The Michigan Clean Marina Program recertified the Edward C. Grace Memorial Harbor as a Michigan Clean Marina.
The Elk Rapids marina is certified through 2027. Participants maintain waterways by “reducing or eliminating releases of harmful substances and phasing out practices that can damage aquatic environments,” according to a release.
Call 734-261-0123 to learn more about becoming a Certified Clean Marina.
Agency earns awards
TRAVERSE CITY — PB&J, a Traverse City-based advertising agency, obtained 18 awards at the 2023 Great Lakes Bay Region ADDY Awards, hosted by the American Advertising Federation.
The company received 12 Gold, four Silver and two Special Judge’s Awards. PB&J serves northern Michigan clients, including United Way of Northwest Michigan, Bay Area Transportation Authority and Third Coast Bakery.
Group releases report
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance recently provided its 2022 annual report.
“The Alliance accomplished nearly everything we set out to do in 2022,” said Alliance Chairperson and Charlevoix Chamber President Sarah Van Horn in a release. “We helped craft and pass unique and creative solutions for child care and affordable housing incentives, delivering on historic reforms to help working families and business owners alike. We look forward to building on that momentum in 2023.”
The alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations with more than 7,000 member businesses in northern Michigan. Find the full report at www.nmchamberalliance.com.
School launches program
CEDARVILLE — Great Lakes Boat Building School announces Irish Boat Ship, based in Harbor Springs, as the first member of the new Marine Dealers Education Network.
The MDEN aims to impact prospective marine industry professionals and “build a network for attracting well-trained and prepared graduates,” according to a release. The boat building school also stated in the release that they want to address the workforce shortage in the Great Lakes marine industry.
Irish Boat Shop’s partnership will include hosting a recruitment day at the school, hosting a student at their facilities and organizing a “Marine Trades Showcase” event to provide information about employment opportunities to high schoolers and community members. Additionally, the Irish Boat Shop Student Sponsorship will benefit one student annually from the school’s Comprehensive Career Boat Building or Marine Service Technology program. The student receives money for tuition if they work at the boat shop after graduation.
Contact thomas.coates@glbbs.edu for more details about the GLBBS Marine Dealers Education Network. For student enrollment information, visit www.admissions@glbbs.org or call 906-484-1081.
DTE reports earnings
DETROIT — DTE Energy reported 2022 earnings for the year of $1.1 billion, or $5.52 per diluted share, according to a release. That compares with $907 million ($4.67 per diluted share) in 2021.
Operating earnings for 2022 were $1.2 billion ($6.10 per diluted share). Operating expenses in 2021 were also $1.2 billion, which equated to $5.99 per diluted share.
“This year we accelerated our clean energy journey, improved our infrastructure and continued to provide a diverse and engaging workplace,” DTE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Jerry Norcia said in the release. “We are well-positioned to continue building a brighter future for our customers, communities and our employees in 2023.”
BBB: avoid tax season scams
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau alerts taxpayers to scams during tax season, especially identify theft. Scammers may use Social Security numbers and other personal information to file a return to collect the refund, according to a release.
Another tax season scam may involve scammers pretending to be from the IRS. Individuals ask for immediate payment, often through prepaid debt cards or wire transfers. The BBB reminds people that the IRS will not contact consumers like that or ask for personal details over the phone.
Consumers should only use legitimate tax preparation sites like IRS.gov. If impacted by identity theft, call 800-908-4490 and file a complaint through ftc.gov.
Home sales improve
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales improved in January for the second consecutive month, according to a recent release from the National Association of Realtors. All four regions in the United States “posted monthly gains but saw year-over-year drops in transactions,” according to the release.
The Pending Home Sales Index — an indicator of home sales based on contract signings — improved 8.1% to 82.5 in January. Pending transactions dropped by 24.1% compared to January of 2022. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
The NAR is predicting the economy will add jobs throughout this year and 2024, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate “steadily dropping to an average of 6.1% in 2023 and 5.4% in 2024,” according to the release. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun predicts “annual existing-home sales to drop 11.1% in 2023 to a total of 4.47 million units before jumping 17.7% in 2024 (5.26 million units). The NAR projects new-home sales will fall 3.7% year-over-year in 2023 before posting a 19.4% increase in 2024.
Dividend announced
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Raymond James Financial Board of Directors announced its quarterly cash dividend on Feb. 24.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 42 cents per share, payable April 17 to shareholders of record on April 3, according to a release.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of “$0.421875 per depositary share of 6.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $0.3984375 per depositary share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock” payable April , to shareholders of record on March 15, according to the release.
