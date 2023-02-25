Business returns due soon
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury encourages eligible business taxpayers to file their Sales, Use and Withholding Tax returns through Michigan Treasury Online before the Feb. 28 deadline.
Business taxpayers with less than $10 million in gross receipts and no allowable deductions or exemptions may use the SUW Tax EZ Annual Return, according to a release. File at michigan.gov/mtobusiness.
Café receives donation
CADILLAC — The After 26 Depot Café recently obtained a $3,000 donation from Betten Baker, of Cadillac.
The café aims to employ adults with developmental disabilities or cognitive impairments.
Local businesses and individuals may call 231-468-3526 or email after26depot@gmail.com to make a donation.
Ag grants offered
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development accepts applications for its Value-Added Grant Program until 3 p.m. April 4. A maximum of $100,000 per project proposal is available.
According to a release, the program “is designed to help retain, expand, attract or develop agricultural processing in Michigan through targeted investments in technology and equipment, feasibility studies, healthy food access, regional food systems and urban agriculture.”
Apply via www.michigan.gov/mdard/business-development/grantfund.
Questions: MDAgrants@michigan.gov.
Businesses awarded
MADISON, Wisconsin — Several Michigan companies were selected to receive funds through the Dairy Business Builder Grant Program, including Charlevoix Cheese Company and Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City.
A total of $2.4 million in grants went to 31 companies and cooperatives from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development joined the federal DBIA program last fall.
Those in the dairy industry may find additional grant opportunities at www.cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-business-builder-grant.
Shipping season recap
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership provides a recap of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System’s 2022 shipping season.
According to a release, shipments of corn, soy, fertilizer, wind energy equipment and other commodities increased last year.
“Ports around the Great Lakes Seaway System demonstrated a high level of resiliency and a commitment to uplifting the American economy in 2022,” said Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation Administrator Adam Tindall-Schlicht in the release. “The ability of the seaway system to adapt and overcome various supply chain challenges domestically and internationally leaves me with a great sense of pride and optimism as we gear up for a strong 2023 shipping season.”
The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System serves eight U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. More than 160 million metric tons of commercial cargo are shipped on the waterway annually, according to the release.
